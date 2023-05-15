Finally, ChatGPT Has A Contest And Its A Google Bard | By Vivek Naskar | May 2023





The best thing about Bard is that it gives you access to the Internet, which ChatGPT cannot. Google’s Bard is now available in over 180 countries

Remember when OpenAIs ChatGPT was announced in November 2022? It immediately became an Internet sensation. It became so popular that it is estimated that it gained 1 million users in 5 days and reached his 100 million monthly active users in 2 months.

ChatGPT has disrupted every conceivable industry in one way or another. Some start-ups and organizations, such as Microsoft, benefited greatly from this bounty, while others suffered losses depending on their type of business.

But Google took the heat head-on, as it was fighting a double war between ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing (which also uses the previous language model). The search advertising business was in jeopardy.

Well, what do you think?

On May 10, 2023, Google made its AI chatbot “Bard” available for free in over 180 countries. And, well, compared to ChatGPT, it’s much better in some respects.

Let’s explore the key differences and see how Bard can outperform AI sensation ChatGPT in some aspects.

Bard is designed for conversation

Bard is a language model for conversational applications (LaMDA), said to be trained on Infiniset for more natural and free conversation with humans. ChatGPT, on the other hand, is based on a GPT model trained on a huge text dataset collected from the internet.

Where LaMDA differs from GPT is its ability to understand the nuances of the user’s prompt intent and context. Even when I’m having a serious conversation with Bard, with some information threads already shared, he remembers the previous chats and gives me the right answers.

Bard Connects to the Internet

ChatGPT does not provide internet access by default. Google Bard, on the other hand, includes internet connectivity, which is better than its OpenAI counterpart. So this feature alone will make a big difference in getting the latest news.

Bard is trained using huge datasets of text and code, as well as data from the internet. This enables chatbots to provide thorough and useful responses to questions. We can provide you with the latest news and information on the Internet.

Bard can generate images in response

Bard can provide images in text responses. At the Google I/O 2023 event, Google demonstrated this feature in response to your question.

Bard will be more visual in both responses and prompts.

As we know, this feature will definitely enhance your search. As of this writing, Bard is still in the stage, so this feature is not yet available.

ChatGPT, on the other hand, efficiently generates comprehensive text responses. However, it falls short in terms of delivering images in response.

Bard is free (for now)

Initially, ChatGPT was introduced with all features available for free. However, as the user base has grown significantly, OpenAI has decided to introduce a $20 monthly subscription fee for access to its latest language model, GPT-4. However, the chatbot functionality of the GPT-3.5 model is still free.

Bard is free and available in over 180 countries. It may remain free for some time until more features are added while incorporating user feedback.

Bard’s user experience is getting better

Try Bard and you’ll feel an incredibly smooth experience almost instantly. On the other hand, ChatGPT’s user interface is plain and simple. That being said, I don’t blame OpenAI because its purpose is to provide better AI responses with his GPT model. Google, on the other hand, is late to the party and will have to go all out.

Bard’s coding ability is really amazing

For me, this is the most exciting feature announced at the Bard I/O event. It supports over 20 programming languages. This includes C++, Python, Java, TypeScript, JavaScript, and more. It is designed to assist experts in generating, explaining and debugging code.

In addition to supporting a wide range of programming languages, Bard has also been trained on massive text and code datasets to generate accurate and efficient code. It can also explain the generated code (similar to ChatGPT), which is useful for debugging and learning new programming languages. ChatGPT has already exceeded many expectations in its ability to generate code.

Unlike ChatGPT, Bard always cites the source when using code from the web, so you can learn more about the code. This helps ensure that you are using accurate and up-to-date information and also gives credit to the original authors of the code.

final thoughts

Bard is still in development, but it could revolutionize the way you get information, create things, write articles, and code. Users can also export responses to Google Docs or Gmail.

ChatGPT is owned by OpenAI and funded by multiple investors including Microsoft and Elon Musk. Bard was Google’s own brainchild to address the threat ChatGPT poses to its search advertising business.

Bard has a long way to go, but he can definitely fight the big war against ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing.

