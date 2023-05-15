Google Tests Generative AI in Search Lab Experiment Key to Protecting Digital Crown





Microsoft’s multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI has resulted in terms like “generative AI” becoming common phrases and what some see as the latest digital revolution, such as ChatGPT achieving record penetration. It spurs what we call

Similar to the proliferation of the World Wide Web in the 1990s and the mass adoption of smartphones and social media in the late 2000s and early 2010s, the success of OpenAI has put generative artificial intelligence technologies firmly on the agenda of the marketing industry. rice field.

With the introduction of ChatGPT, which reached an estimated 100 million users in January this year, Microsoft appears to have taken the lead in the industry, with the launch of ad monetization tools for third-party publishers earlier this week. Debuted the chat API it provides.

Bing’s chat API has been ahead of the curve for announcements and pitches by industry incumbent Google. Following this week’s developer conference, Google I/O, Google plans to host a YouTube Upfront (called Brandcast) and Google Marketing Live in the coming weeks.

The online giant showcased its Search Labs experiments at Google I/O, culminating in Search Generative Experience (SGE), which also used a chat interface to emulate the Microsoft camp’s recent successes. I’m trying

In short, SGE allows Google users to get immediate context on a topic by asking follow-up questions through AI-powered search results. And most importantly for marketers, SGE will also have a promotional space with dedicated ad slots available across the page, which is still in testing, and will reduce organic search returns to “sponsored” labels. is indicated.

Vidya Srinivasan, vice president and general manager of Google Ads, told Digiday that the current SGE project is an “ format” aimed at observing what native ad formats drive advertiser performance. framework”.

“One of the things we’re trying to do a little differently is [to Google’s historic means of testing new ad formats] It’s about being more open about trying different combinations and permutations,” she said. “Users are learning how to use it, and we want to keep pace as search itself is powered by generative AI.”

In an investor memo, New Street Research partner Daniel Sermon interpreted Google’s approach as “both offensive and defensive,” citing Microsoft as threatening its hegemony in the search market. That being said, he added that Google appears to be on the offensive as well. In fact, he said his May 10th Google I/O pitch appeared to have gone better than his Bard presentation earlier in the year, which went awry and hurt the stock price. observed.

But multiple sources say the latest hype cycle isn’t the first attempt to highlight AI’s potential applications in the marketing and advertising industry, and previous attempts by the likes of Rocket Fuel and Sizmek have fallen short of expectations. pointed out.

Cognitive CEO Jeremy Fain told Digiday that companies like him — an ad tech startup that uses machine learning to help advertisers hone their ad campaigns — are using marketing to avoid comparisons. He said he deliberately avoids using terms such as “AI”. In such a failed business.

“I’m skeptical of anyone who says the industry is basically using AI or machine learning,” he said, adding that the heightened awareness so far this year has done some work in reversing that cynicism. .

Fain also noted how the current state of generative AI, especially chatbots, is “bad for advertising,” but Google’s current experiments show how these technologies can help find new audiences. Advertisers need to demonstrate that The company wants to maintain its dominance in the online advertising space.

And while much of the public speculation seems to center around the prospect of companies like ChatGPT ushering in challengers to usurp Google’s control of the online advertising market, it’s equally bullish on Google’s ability to move with the times. Many people have this view.

Marketecture CEO Ari Paparo pointed out that Google has a defensible moat in search, as chatbot functionality won’t outperform the current search engine experience in every area. However, it may be difficult for Google to maintain the profits it has enjoyed from its search advertising capabilities.

“It seems very unlikely that they will be able to monetize it.” [in a chatbot] It’s still the same today,” Paparo said. “The actual cost of delivering these search results is much higher than it is today.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://digiday.com/marketing/google-tests-generative-ai-in-search-lab-experiments-that-are-key-to-defending-its-digital-crown/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos