Google Pixel 7a battery life and charging capabilities explained





Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Google doesn’t include a charger with the new Pixel 7a, so you’ll need to purchase a compatible third-party charger. But before that, you should know more about how the Pixel 7a charges, what specs to use, and how long it takes to charge. We tested the phone to give you everything you need to know.

These are the key facts about the Google Pixel 7a’s battery and charging capabilities.

According to our Google Pixel 7a review, the phone’s 4,385mAh battery is just enough for a full day’s use, but may need topping up if used frequently. Since the phone uses USB Power Delivery for wired charging, there are many compatible third-party chargers available. At 18W, it takes at least 146 minutes to fully charge the Pixel 7a from empty. Wireless charging is supported up to 7.5 W, so it takes hours to charge your phone from empty.

Google’s charger supports USB Power Delivery PPS for fast charging the Pixel 7 series, while the Pixel 7a defaults to the standard USB Power Delivery protocol. This plug delivers up to 18W (9V, 2A), so you can buy a bunch of lower power 3rd party alternatives and still power the 7a without issue.

At 18W, the Pixel 7a takes 1 hour and 46 minutes to fully charge, which is pretty slow. It takes 16 minutes to reach 25%, 36 minutes to reach half the battery, and a good hour to reach 75%. As you can see from the chart above, the tail end of the charging process is the slowest part, but the phone doesn’t charge quickly in a short amount of time either.

Due to the high temperature, Google’s Pixel 7a takes 1 hour 45 minutes to 2 hours to fully charge.

It’s even slower than the Pixel 7 with a similarly sized 4,355mAh battery. Given that it supports slightly faster 20W USB PD PPS charging, this might be expected, but the same charging times were observed using 18W USB PD. Not just a full charge. The Pixel 7 hit the 50% and 75% milestones minutes early. I think it has something to do with charging temperature.

Why is my Pixel 7a battery charging slowly?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Even with the right phone charger, the Pixel 7a will take significantly longer to charge than other phones. This is because 18W is already a fairly low power level and will not even be used for the entire charging cycle. A later stage charges at 11W and then drops below 5W to finish charging the battery. Additionally, Google’s charging algorithms are temperature sensitive and aim to further reduce power to keep cells below 40°C.

You can clearly see this in the graph below. The Pixel 7a maintains 18W of power for a good portion of the initial charging cycle when the device is cold (starting at 20°C from unused). But when the temperature approaches 37 degrees, the Pixel 7a drops the charging power back to 14W, then back down to 11W until the temperature cools down. When this happens, it adds minutes to a phone that is already slow overall charging time. It takes a little over two hours to charge the phone with a slightly warmer starting temperature, and either way the phone gets pretty hot while charging.

This temperature issue matches the observed pattern of slower charging in the middle to late charging cycle compared to the Pixel 7. The Pixel 7 does not have the same throttling issue when using 20W or 18W charging. The exact reason for this is not entirely clear. Still, it’s possible that the Pixel 7as’ chassis can’t dissipate heat as fast as his Pixel 7 series, or that Google is wary of this (cheap?) battery’s sensitivity to high temperatures.

This also makes sense in the context of the Pixel 7’s conservative low-power wireless charging feature. Pixel 7a has a low charging power level of 7.5W, so it takes over 3 hours to reach full charge in Pixel Stand (2nd gen). Wireless charging is a welcome addition, but it is very slow and not suitable for charging your phone quickly.

Google’s Pixel series has always charged slower than its competitors, and the Pixel 7a is no exception. The good news is that it’s easy to find compatible USB Power Delivery and Qi wireless products to meet your phone’s modest power needs. The downside is that the phone seems to be bound by temperature constraints, which in certain situations charges slower than expected. If he thinks he needs to top up his phone in a hurry, the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro would be a better option for him than the cheaper models.

Does Pixel 7a support wireless charging?

yes. The Pixel 7a is the first to bring wireless charging to the Google series, supporting up to 7.5W wireless charging. However, it takes about 3 hours to charge from empty.

Does Pixel 7a support fast charging?

Yes, sort of. Pixel 7a charges at 18W with a USB Power Delivery plug. That’s faster than the default 10W that mobile phones consume from standard USB adapters and ports.

Can the Pixel 7a charge with any charger?

Yes, any USB-C charger will work. However, the Pixel 7a charges fastest with a USB Power Delivery compatible plug that can deliver 18W or more.

comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidauthority.com/google-pixel-7a-battery-life-charging-3320826/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos