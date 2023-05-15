Legal tech startup Clara receives investment from global innovation platform Plug and Play





Silicon Valley’s largest global innovation platform, Plug and Play, has announced a new partnership and investment in Clara, a legitimate operating system that enables tech founders to digitally form, manage and scale their startups.

With Clara, start-ups can focus on developing their business without the hassle of legal paperwork. A legal operating system that creates company categories digitizes and automates legal tasks for founders such as digital company formation, cap table and data room management, automatic generation of legal documents (covering SAFE, ESOP, etc.) To do. All of this is supported by our Predictive Education Platform. function.

Founded in 2006, Plug and Play is a leading innovation platform that connects start-ups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley and with more than 50 locations on five continents, Plug and Play leverages its accelerator and enterprise innovation programs to empower companies and government agencies at every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We support. With the largest scaled-up network of tech startups and an independent in-house venture capital arm that drives innovation across multiple industries, Plug and Play includes Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Lappy.

Clara co-founder and CEO Patrick Rogers commented on the announcement: We are very pleased to welcome Plug and Play as an investor and partner. Plug and Play is the world’s largest global innovation platform, supporting over 15,000 startups annually through over 60 accelerator programs. She is also one of the world’s most active investors, investing in early stage companies around the world. This investment demonstrates his Plug and Plays belief that it could be of tremendous support to the thousands of startups the Clara platform supports each year.

To date, over 4,000 global startups have profiled on Clara, and startup founders within the Plug and Play ecosystem have access to Clara’s suite of products and customized products co-designed by Clara and Plug and Play. Priority access to educational support.

“Clara is helping thousands of founders navigate the complex world of startup law like never before,” said Carolin Wais, Partner at Plug and Play. increase. We are excited about her investment in Clara, a company building category-creating products that have proven to be of great value to startups and the investors that support them.

Rogers further added that the global reach of Plug and Play and his deep understanding of the challenges startups face in overcoming hurdles such as company formation and cap table management have helped Clarus in particular expand its global reach. He added that they have been great partners for us in the current situation.

Commenting on the announcement, Henrik Brensen, Director of Plug and Play Saudi Arabia, said: “We are really excited and proud to be a part of Clara’s amazing journey. Clara’s outstanding team and their outstanding service really impressed us. We have had the privilege of working with Clara on our various innovation programs, providing invaluable support to start-ups within the Kingdom, and we are now looking forward to expanding this collaboration on a regional and global scale. and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to Clara as our newest portfolio company.

Henrik added, “This investment is an example of our continued dedication to investing in the best start-ups across the Kingdom and region. As one of the homes, we are committed to fostering the Kingdom’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.We empower aspiring entrepreneurs and top talent to achieve the ambitious goals outlined in Vision 2030. Together with Clara, we will continue to make a big impact and support the growth and success of startups in the region.”

https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

About Clara

Clara (Techstars 19) is LegalOS providing digital tools to help founders form, manage and scale their startups. Clara educates and empowers founders to do many of the tasks that lawyers do today, such as founding companies, writing documents, creating cap tables, and building data rooms. At the same time, Clara serves as a collaboration and information-sharing tool for founders, investors, and lawyers, enabling key players in the global startup her ecosystem to work together more efficiently. Clara is led by a seasoned team of entrepreneurs who have worked at the top levels of the legal and technology industries.

Website: https://clara.co/

