Google settles lawsuit over ‘deceptive’ Pixel 4 radio ads for $8 million





Last year, we reported that Texas, led by Attorney General Ken Paxton, was suing Google over deceptive radio ads for the Pixel 4 series that aired in 2019 and 2020. Google did it by having DJs read out specific copy during commercials. These announcers have never touched a phone, but it sounds as if she’s been using the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL personally. As a result, the state said Google engaged in false, misleading and deceptive conduct and practices. “

Texas Collects $8 Million From Google In Settlement Over False Radio Ads For Pixel 4

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL had not yet been released when this copy was written for announcers to read. In other words, every word the DJ said to support two devices was a hoax. On Friday, the Paxton Attorney General’s office announced that Google had agreed to pay $8 million to settle the lawsuit. In an earlier settlement of another lawsuit over the same radio spot, Google settled with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and six other states for $9 million.

Google let DJs promote Pixel 4 night lights even though the Pixel 4 hasn’t launched yet

Google created ad copy for the iHeartMedia announcer and it aired. In the script, I had the DJ mention that he was using a mobile phone and liked the Nightscape feature, which allowed him to take pictures in dark environments without using a flash. For example, the announcer said, “The only thing I love more than taking the perfect picture is taking the perfect picture at night. With the Google Pixel 4, both are easy. My favorite phone. It’s the phone’s camera, especially in low light, thanks to the night mode.”

In another ironic script, DJ had him say, “I take studio-style photos of everything…my son’s football game…meteor shower…a rare spotted spotted in my backyard.” Owl.It didn’t happen if I didn’t take a picture’, right? ‘ None of this happened because the phone hadn’t launched when the ad first played, and Google couldn’t give the announcer her latest Pixel 4 unit.

An ad promoting the Pixel 4’s Google Assistant was also considered misleading. The copy reads, “Pixel 4 isn’t just about great photos. It also helps you get things done thanks to the new voice-activated Google Assistant, which can handle multiple tasks at the same time. You can read the latest health trends.” It was written that , asks for directions to the nearest goat yoga class (yes, that’s a problem) and hands-free texts the location to her mother. “

In a statement on Friday, the Texas Attorney General’s Office said, “Texas will do everything in its power to protect the public and the state economy from false and misleading advertising by businesses. If Google intends to advertise in Texas, It would be better if their statements were true.” The lawsuit blatantly misrepresented the company, and our settlement holds Google liable for lying to Texans for financial gain. Google enjoys great influence over individual consumers and the market as a whole. “

Pixel 4 featured secure Face Unlock, which uses the same technology as Apple’s Face ID. “

Paxton added, “It is imperative that large companies do not expect or enjoy special treatment under the law. Large companies must be held accountable for their own misdeeds. I will continue to support market We will work to protect the integrity of the company and ensure that companies that lie to Texas consumers are cracked down.” be held responsible. “

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL should be iPhone challengers, both with a secure face unlock using the same technology Apple employs to create a secure 3D image of your face. was The technology will be used to unlock phones, verify user identities for digital payments, and open some apps.

Google also put a Soli radar chip into the phone to power a feature called Motion Sense. Despite high expectations, Google did poorly here, with gestures only available for making calls, timers, dismissing alarms, skipping songs, and playing or pausing music. The phone’s display refresh rate was 90 Hz, but the battery was smaller at 2800mAh and 3700mAh for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, respectively.

The Pixel 4 series was such a hit that Google took a breather and stepped back by making the Pixel 5 a single budget device. So Google decided to go all out with his Pixel ecosystem by creating the Pixel 6 series.

