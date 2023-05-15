UK retail tech startup Sticky raises 1.5 million to enable customers to perceive physical spaces as assets — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





“We help our customers think of their physical space as an asset and as a way to make more money,” Israel told Sky News.

“The future of physical space is often debated, but with Sticky there is no debate about its future or value. Physical space is where we all live and work.”

David Foreman, Managing Partner of Praetura Ventures, said: “Sticky has a visionary approach to the problem of underutilized retail space and online his engagement in offline environments, which is why we were drawn to invest in this business. .”

Other funding news

Eversen, a provider of AI-powered computer vision and automation solutions, announced last week that it has raised $65 million in an additional Series A funding round led by Crosspoint Capital Partners.

The cash will be used to continue investing in and scaling the company’s computer vision AI technology.

Crosspoint made its initial investment in Eversen in June 2021, building on the company’s disruptive computer vision AI technology, strong customer relationships, and ethical approach to AI.

Use the Visual AI platform to give the retail industry end-to-end visibility across processes such as checkout, inventory management, and supply chain.

Crosspoint Capital has been a great partner over the past two years and the Crosspoint team brings immeasurable value in terms of operational excellence and domain expertise to help us mature our business operations and deliver on our technology roadmap. So excited to further deepen the relationship. said Everseen Founder and CEO Alan OHerlihy.

Our computer vision AI platform scales scene-based process automation, impacting use in 6,000 major retail stores and connecting 80,000 POS devices. We have leveraged our growing data sets to create general-purpose, process-enabled technologies that can be applied to a wide range of business functions.

Mainstream accessibility for AI and ML technologies has emerged as one of the biggest trends of the last year and is being recognized in the market, said Greg Clark, managing partner at Crosspoint Capital.

We believe that computer vision AI will bring significant value in transforming business processes going forward, and Everseen has emerged as the clear leader in this space, with an immediate and measurable impact on customers’ bottom line. increase.

There is a lot of hype about the impact and productivity gains of AI, but Everseen is a fresh example of the business value of the AI ​​revolution. We are excited to support Crosspoint’s vision and leverage the power of Crosspoint to help expand into this important market opportunity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/5/15/uk-retail-technology-startup-sticky-raises-15m-to-help-customers-see-physical-space-as-an-asset The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos