There are some obvious reasons why the Google Pixel Tablet is the clear winner over the Apple iPad.





Before the Google Pixel Tablet came out, the Apple iPad was the best choice if you had the budget. To be precise, the relatively new iPad outperformed the latest and greatest Android tablet with its beefed-up specs. But after the Google I/O 2023 event, Apple is in big trouble.

In case you missed it, the Google Pixel Tablet comes with home controls and a speaker dock. You can get all of this at a great price. So with the arrival of the tablet, Google is basically forcing Apple to justify a higher price. And no matter what Apple says, the argument will feel corny.

What made the Apple iPad even better

Before the Google Pixel Tablet, the Apple iPad’s main selling points were simplicity, reliability, and ease of use. But it’s true that Android device makers have created better competitors over time. Consider the OnePlus Pad, for example. But the truth is, these high-end Android tablets couldn’t even match, let alone beat, the iPad’s strengths.

Even older iPads can handle tasks and apps smoothly. If you have an iPhone and an Apple Watch, you can make them work with your iPad. This will eventually allow you to share photos, files and apps. Android tablets typically didn’t have the same functionality. And people didn’t expect much from the Google Pixel Tablet either.

Synchronization of pixel devices

But what about functionality? Well, the Apple iPad doesn’t really have the feature. Yes, it has a camera on the back. However, neither Apple nor users consider these cameras ideal for mobile photography. It’s pretty much the same for Android tablets. This is likely the same for the Google Pixel tablet, even though he has a Pixel-grade camera.

Google Pixel tablet camera

It becomes more noticeable if you already have a smartphone with good camera capabilities. Second, the iPad has an Apple Pencil and a keyboard. You can also use a mouse with your iPad. But at the end of the day, they’re just accessories.

Giztina news of the week

Now, the beauty of the iPad is that you can do whatever you want. Whether it’s streaming service apps or work-related apps, the Apple iPad does it all. And Apple tablets are better than Android tablets. In fact, the Apple iPad is great for gaming too.

Google knows what it’s doing with Pixel tablets

First of all, let’s make one thing clear. The Google Pixel Tablet is cheaper than the latest Apple iPad. For $499, you get a tablet and a charging speaker dock. Of course, the Google Tensor G2 chipset is much slower than the Apple A14 Bionic that powers current iPads.

But it excels at what it wants to do. For example, the Google Pixel Tablet offers great photo editing features. Google also packed many unique Pixel features into the tablet that redefine the tablet experience.

Pixel tablet charging dock with speaker

Most importantly, the Google Pixel Tablet isn’t trying to be a computer. Google knows tablets won’t replace laptops. Instead, Google is touting it as a home tablet. Tablets are meant for home use, and the Pixel Tablet was the first to define that category.

Also, the tablet at home is shared. The Google Pixel Tablet excels by that standard, too. It has the multi-user functionality that Apple users have been asking for for years. So you can share your tablet without worrying about friends and family having access to your personal information.

So, needless to say, the Apple iPad is no longer the default answer to questions about tablets. Instead, the Google Pixel Tablet is currently asking the Apple iPad questions it can’t answer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gizchina.com/2023/05/14/google-pixel-tablet-is-the-clear-winner-against-the-apple-ipads-for-some-obvious-reasons/

