Resource Tech Accelerator Acquires 20 METS Startups





On Monday, 20 start-ups and scale-ups received $500,000 in funding from the Queensland government-backed accelerator program that has helped launch companies including Gilmore Space Technologies and Universal Field Robotics. bottom.

QuantumTX Queensland METS Technology Accelerator participants will receive $25,000 worth of mentoring and training packages in programs focused on accelerating commercial outcomes.

The program, which is supported by the state government and the METS (Mining Equipment, Technology and Services) Ignited Growth Center, targets technology, mining, defense and space companies looking to scale their companies in both domestic and international markets. is.

In addition to formal training, participants connect with industry mentors, investment firms and export markets, and the program culminates in a pitch event in Brisbane.

Outback Comms is one of 20 startups scaling up to create the QuantumTX Queensland METS Technology Accelerator program.Image: Outback Communications

The 20 participants in the 2023 QuantumTX Queensland METS Technology Accelerator are:

Aevi Tech Eyemine Insitu Geotech Services px4 Software Airconnect Hermes and Soteria Interlate Redline Automation Carbon Compass Hindsite Industries MIDAS Tech Scaffplan CFS – Univat ID Culcha Outback Comms Skyscan Concrete Data Sensor Improves 10 Orblin Dynamics Staunch Technology

Since its launch in 2018, the QuantumTX Incubator Program has provided approximately $3.5 million to support over 100 startups.

Alumni of the program include Gilmore Space Technologies, which has worked with major government and private customers, and Universal Field Robotics, which employs dozens of engineers and sells to the global market for mining technology.

Queensland Deputy Prime Minister Dr Stephen Miles said Queensland has a proven track record in mining equipment, technology and services and will be poised for more businesses to take advantage of the opportunities presented. .

The Parašchuk government is committed to working with companies to further develop this sector.

METS Ignited Chief Executive Officer Adrian Beer said the effort has a proven track record across multiple areas.

We have seen strong commercialization results from previous QuantumTX programs in Queensland and look forward to following the progress of the companies participating in this round going forward, he said. rice field.

