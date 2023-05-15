What is Google Help Me Write and how do I use it?





Google’s recent I/O developer conference was about AI this year. From AI-assisted photo editing tools like Magic Editor to Bard AI, the two-hour event was mostly dominated by demonstrations of AI-powered tools from Google. Another notable new AI tool the company unveiled at his I/O 2023 is Google Help Me Write.

As the name suggests, Google’s Help Me Write is a new feature coming to products like Gmail and Docs to help users write. From writing a quick email to an employer to sending a formal invitation, Google Help Me Write is said to help save time and resources for all kinds of users, all with the help of generative AI technology. increase.

It’s similar to the smart prompts Google has had for a while on services like Gmail, but this time it’s even better. As the user types in the prompts, the AI ​​uses the sample and analyzes it to create a detailed or condensed version. Users can also further customize the output with options like formalization, refinement, and abbreviations, as well as a “feeling lucky” option in the text refinement menu.

How to use Google Help Me Write

If you have access to the Help Me Write feature, you can access it from Gmail and Docs.

Open a new Google Doc.at the bottom of the page[Help Me Write]Click Options. Enter a prompt or summary of the content you want to write. Click Create. If you don’t like the generated content, you can also click the “Recreate” option or edit the text manually. When you are satisfied with your content, click Create. Click Insert to add it to your document. Open Gmail, your web browser, or compose an email via the app. Enter your text and select the Create option. Analyze and edit the generated content and click “Insert” to add the generated text to your email. Is Google Help Can I use the write-your-own feature?

Help Me Write has been available to select users since March 2023, and will be rolled out to more users in the coming days, according to Google.

Will the Google Help Me Write feature become a free service?

Google Help Me Write is only available to some users at this time. After the official release, everyone should be able to use it. Similarly, the provision of services may be limited to users with Google Workspace users.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/artificial-intelligence/googles-new-help-me-write-ai-tool-8609895/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos