



Google’s latest mid-range phones offer high-end features like the company’s top chips and best-in-class cameras at affordable prices.

The Pixel 7a costs 449 ($509/449) 50 yen more than the initial price of the 6a last year, but is 150 yen cheaper than the Pixel 7 and offers almost the same features.

In fact, it looks almost identical to 7, only slightly smaller. It has a beautiful bright 6.1 inch OLED screen with an upgraded 90 Hz refresh rate to keep things smooth when scrolling. The phone is just the right size to easily fit in your pocket, yet has a screen big enough to watch videos on your commute.

The back is high-quality recycled plastic instead of glass, and the aluminum sides and rear camera bar give it a premium look and feel.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

New this year is the phone’s face unlock and fingerprint scanner. It’s a great combination that maintains secure fingerprint authentication for things like banking apps, while adding the convenience of facial recognition for unlocking your phone in well-lit areas. Fingerprint scanners aren’t the fastest on the market, but they usually work fine if the first finger scan during setup is accurate.

specification

Screen: 6.1 inch 90Hz FHD+ OLED (429ppi)

Processor: Google Tensor G2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Operating System: Android 13

Camera: 64MP + 13MP Ultra Wide, 13MP Selfie

Connectivity: 5G, eSIM, wifi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS

Water resistance: IP67 (1m depth for 30 minutes)

Dimensions: 152.4 x 72.9 x 9mm

Weight: 193g

It takes 1 hour and 45 minutes to fully charge the top chip battery. With a USB-C adapter (sold separately) that outputs 18W or more, it hits 80% in just over an hour. It also supports wireless charging up to 7.5W.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Google is sticking to the same recipe that made the Pixel 6a a winner last year. The new phone has the same amount of RAM and storage as the company’s top Tensor G2 chip in the Pixel 7. This makes the 7a faster and more powerful than its competitors’ midrange and on par with top-end phones.

The battery lasts approximately 34 hours between charges. This is usually enough for the heaviest days. Like the previous generation and the Pixel 7, you’ll need to charge it overnight.

sustainability

Google doesn’t disclose battery life expectancy, but it should last over 500 full charge cycles at at least 80% of its original capacity. This phone is serviceable by Google and third party shops using genuine replacement parts available directly from iFixit.

Pixel 7a is made from recycled aluminum, glass, and plastic, which make up about 21% of the phone by weight. The company publishes environmental impact reports for some of its products. Google recycles old devices for free.

In addition to the fingerprint scanner for unlocking Android 13 phones, a selfie camera will also be used for the facial recognition feature, just like Google’s top phones.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The Pixel 7a runs the same version of Android 13 as the Pixel 7 Pro and Google’s other phones. It’s fast, well-optimized, looks great, includes free access to Google VPN, and is useful for protecting your data when using public Wi-Fi networks.

Google will provide software and security updates for at least 3 major Android versions for at least 5 years. Samsung supports many of its phones for five years, Fairphone aims for six years, and Apple supports iPhones for up to seven years.

Class-leading camera Pixel 7a’s camera app is fun and easy to use, but lacks full manual control.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

On the back, there’s a new 64-megapixel main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera, improving the already excellent Pixel 6a and putting it on par with the more expensive Pixel 7.

The main camera takes very good, well-exposed dramatic images with excellent levels of detail in good outdoor lighting and even in dim indoor lighting. It’s especially good at capturing details in portraits and object photography.

The ultra-wide camera is also a great option available, and while it lacks a bit of detail and sharpness compared to the main camera, it can handle high contrast and difficult scenes with ease. The 7a doesn’t have a telephoto camera, instead relying on digital zoom. Up to 2x it’s fine, but beyond 3x or 4x zoom it starts to degrade noticeably.

The 13MP selfie camera is equally good, and the videos shot by all three cameras are great value for money. New this year is a fun long exposure mode that adds movement to your photos, and a significantly faster low light mode that can make near-darkness look like sunlight.

Overall, the 7a is an improvement over last year’s 6a and is roughly on par with the more expensive Pixel 7. It completely beats out mid-range competitors near this price point.

price

The Pixel 7a is priced at $449 ($509/$449).

For comparison, the Pixel 7 starts at 599, the Pixel 6a at 349, the Samsung Galaxy A54 at 449, the Nothing Phone 1 at 349, and the Apple iPhone SE at 449.

verdict

The Pixel 7a is the best mid-range Android smartphone available. We’ve packed a premium smartphone experience into a smaller, cheaper model.

Google’s top chip, plenty of RAM, and a decent amount of storage make it faster than most of its competitors. The brilliantly bright screen features a 90Hz refresh rate to keep things smooth when scrolling. This is a great perk of high-end mobile phones alongside wireless charging.

Great software and 5 years of support keep you going longer. This camera is class-leading and then some, outperforming many phones priced twice as much as his, and completely beating out its mid-range competitors.

The back is plastic rather than glass, but can be cased most of the time. A 34-hour battery is good enough to get him through the day, but not great.

But the 7a is so good value for money that I don’t see why you should pay an extra $150 for a Pixel 7. In fact, the biggest problem with the 7as is that the Pixel 6a has been on sale since last year and is now down to 349. This is of great value.

Pros: Great camera, great small screen, top performance, decent battery life, wireless charging, face and fingerprint unlocking, water resistance, recycled aluminum and plastics, 5 year security updates, Android 13, smart Software features, competitive price.

Cons: No optical zoom or macro photo mode, face unlock option not as secure as some rivals, battery life isn’t the best in its class, charging is pretty slow.

