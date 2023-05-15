The admissions office started using AI





This story is not about ChatGPT. Most admissions offices fear that some (many?) students will find ways to take advantage of new technology to submit essays that are not theirs.

But that doesn’t mean AI wasn’t invited into the admissions office.

Some admissions offices, for example, have started using AI to review transcripts, which is an important part of college applications.

University officials, association leaders, and the companies involved all insist that the system is secure and that the machine’s operation is sufficiently checked (by humans). And they all argue that no one is fully admitted by AI.

But some universities are starting to use AI technology and start talking about it.

One of them is the University of Maryville. The university is a small private university in Missouri (if you count only traditional undergraduates on campus) with 6,500 students enrolled online.

Phil Comany, chief innovation officer at the University of Maryville, said the university recently signed a deal to start reviewing applicant transcripts using Sia, a tool from OneOrigin, starting in September. Stated.

Komarny emphasized that universities are using Sia for more than just automating transcript reading. Having an AI review transcripts allows admissions officers to spend their time doing other things, he said.

It’s about the shift in philosophy from management to community in Maryville’s IT department. “We are a data-obsessed collective,” he added.

Banshan Syiem is the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at OneOrigin. He said his company has about 22 higher education customers using Sia. Usually, he pays from $500 to $3,000 per month, depending on the number of transcripts reviewed.

We eliminated the job, he said.

We read high school and college transcripts, he said. I know the content is there.

The college transcripts being reviewed are for transfer admission.

Siem said many universities have admission standards. If you’re a Maricopa Community College student and want to transfer to Arizona State University, we can help.

Admissions officers have instant access to information instead of having to read through every application.

He stressed that the company is trying to help admissions officers spend more time making decisions, not making decisions about whether or not to admit certain applicants.

Experimenting

Other universities are also experimenting with AI in their entrance exams.

Stephen W. Harmon, executive director of Georgia Tech’s 21st Century University Center, said Georgia Tech hasn’t yet used AI for admissions, but it’s experimenting.

One project is trying to replicate admission decisions using machine learning techniques. We’re using his one of the larger online Master of Science programs as a test case, and it’s now about 93 percent consistent with the admissions advisor’s decision, Harmon said.

What’s the attraction? Georgia Tech has an ever-growing pool of applicants, so anything we can do to improve their workflow will help. He said that while we probably won’t rely solely on AI for admissions, AI can be a useful tool along the way.

expert opinion

Experts who help admissions officers are wary of AI, but see its value.

One of the most important ways AI is impacting the college admissions process is by automating the evaluation of applications, says a North Shore College Consulting blog post. Many institutions receive tens of thousands of applications each year, making it a daunting task for human evaluators to sort and evaluate each application. This is where AI comes into play. The software can quickly and accurately analyze large amounts of data, allowing universities to streamline the admissions process and spend more time focusing on the more in-depth aspects of student assessment.

Some say it may be too early to announce an agreement.

David Hawkins, director of education and policy for the National College Admissions Counseling Association, said in an email that he hears a lot about the potential impact of AI in and around the college admissions process. Right now, nothing comes close to consensus on where AI should or shouldn’t be used, but there are common threads running through many conversations that will lay the groundwork for future best practices. I believe to form

Specifically, AI may be able to handle, summarize, and streamline previously labor-intensive tasks, but the effectiveness is only as good as the instructions you give it and the quality control you perform on the backend. It only works, Hawkins added. Therefore, it is clear that anyone using AI should be careful in constructing AI instructions and monitoring their output.

And, he said, it is unlikely that institutions will turn high-stakes decisions to AI processes at this point, or that such a move is unlikely to be considered best practice in the future. There are still many unknowns about the possibilities and limitations of functions. technology.

Melanie Gottlieb, executive director of the American Association of Registrars and Admissions Officers, said she had not yet heard of using AI to make admissions decisions. I’ve also heard she uses it in the field in very functional ways, such as recommending transfers and reviewing transcripts. Using AI to more efficiently manage memorization functions seems to be the future. Unless we are talking about access agencies, admission decisions are not necessarily a rote function.

Gottlieb added that competitive institutions may have concerns about applying AI to processes that the public already finds opaque and difficult. You might also have concerns about accidentally hard-coding biases into your AI model. These conversations are certainly closer, but they haven’t happened yet.

