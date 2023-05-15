Two Kazakhstan teams advance to finals of Global Google Hackathon





ASTANA Two teams from Kazakhstan placed in the top 100 in the global Google Solutions Challenge Hackathon with 5,000 participants. Askar Aituov, Coordinator of Google Developers and Google for Startups in Central Asia and Mongolia, talked about the annual hackathon and the entry selection process in an interview with Astana Times.

An annual competition, students from around the world propose solutions aimed at achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. His two projects from Kazakhstan include the BeJomart project, which aims to help people in need, and the ReVita project, which helps patients recovering from organ transplants.

You can apply for the Solution Challenge through your local university’s Google Developer Student Club. Criteria include his two groups: impact and technology. Aituf said the full list of criteria is available on the Solution Challenge website.

This hackathon has been held annually since 2019.

Kazakhstan will be represented by a limited number of teams in 2022 and failed to reach the quarterfinals. Two teams from Kazakhstan, BeJomart and ReVita, have managed to enter the top 100 teams in the world this year, Aitov said.

The BeJomart project was developed by Altair Kabdrakhmanov, Azat Amen, Dina Kazieva and Aknur Kapparova, students of the British University of Technology, Kazakhstan (KBTU).

The BeJomart application allows people in need to leave an application stating the type of need such as food, clothing, equipment, etc., and those wishing to donate can respond to the application or create an offer. I can.

Our mission is to fight inequality. For donations, users receive points called Baursaks. In an interview for this article, Kavdrakhmanov said that with 7 Baursaks, users will receive a volunteer certificate.

The ReVita project was developed by Nazarbayev University students Diaz Baimkhanov and Madhyal Moldabayev, and KBTU students Dinmuhamed Nuran and Ansar Serikbayev.

Selikbayev said they help patients recovering from organ transplants physically and mentally.

All information about the patient’s condition is collected. This application reminds patients to take their pills and sends all necessary information to their doctor.

Through this project, team members intend to draw attention to issues related to organ transplantation in Kazakhstan. They pointed out that there are significant problems in finding donors within the country.

Baimkhanov said work on the project was done in collaboration with Zhanibek Ospanov, spokesman for the Republican Center for Transplantation and High-Tech Medical Services Coordination and the first heart transplant recipient in Kazakhstan.

Both teams are gearing up for the next phase by June 2nd, where they will submit their revised product versions to the judges.

The top 10 teams, announced in mid-June, will be invited to participate in Demo Day in August, where a winner will be determined. The top three winners will receive $3,000 per team member and mentoring from Google experts. Google Developer Student Clubs have been active in Kazakhstan for several years, and in 2022 the number of universities participating in the challenge has increased. We look forward to welcoming new colleges and new student leaders to our program. Aituov said applications will be accepted through the Google Developer Student Clubs website.

