3 Questions for Cassidy Dadaos on Coursera





Cassidy Dadaos is Director of University Partnerships at Coursera, where she has been with for over five years. Before moving to edtech, Cassidy worked in academia. Below, she kindly shares her lessons learned along the way, as well as advice for those looking to follow in her footsteps.

Q: Tell us more about your role at Coursera. what is your day like? And how does it differ from or meet your job expectations when you joined?

A: Josh, thank you so much for inviting me to answer your question. I am a loyal reader of her IHE and your blog and I am honored to share my experience.

I joined Coursera over 6 years ago as a University Partnership Manager. In that role, I worked closely with a number of Courseras North American University partners to identify and pursue new content development opportunities on the platform, while also helping them optimize their existing portfolio. . Last summer, I assumed a new role as Director of University Partnerships. There, I lead a strong team of partnership managers focused on ensuring that our partners’ content portfolios reach their full potential on the platform and impact learners in meaningful ways. increase.

One of the joys of this job is that my responsibilities often vary greatly from day to day. One day, I may talk to deans and university administrators about how we can work together to create more learning opportunities on platforms for women, with broader intent to close the STEM gap. I can’t. The next day, I may be working with my teaching and learning team and colleagues to understand and translate the most pedagogically appropriate ways for my partner to teach data her science her content online. not. She enjoys a good balance between tactical and strategic work and spends a lot of time building relationships with senior members of her partner community. These relationships and conversations have allowed us to embrace their vision, strategy and portfolio potential at Coursera and truly act as their advocate.

My actual experience was very different from my initial expectations for the role. I was drawn to Coursera for the same reasons many people are. It is a vision of a world where anyone, anywhere, has the power to transform lives through learning. But I underestimated how it manifests itself in our day-to-day work, and how personally connected identity is to the idea that we can create change by creating access.

I love the opportunity to truly build something that drives towards that vision, and many of my favorite initiatives over the years started as strategic projects and evolved into passion projects. For example, back in May 2020, I worked closely with Johns Hopkins University to develop, launch, and promote the highly timely and important COVID-19 contact tracing course from the Bloomberg School of Public Health. Did. With just two weeks to go, we had to find a way to get our content onto the platform as quickly as possible, maximizing the course’s impact and reach during a violent and scary time in the world. At a time when access to information was sorely needed, it has been personally rewarding to see it quickly reach her over one million learners worldwide. That was it.

I feel like I’ve really grown in both Coursera and Coursera over the last 6 years. The world has changed a lot, but our mission and vision have not. It’s been going on. I think this is a true testament to the people of Coursera. I am always amazed by the bright, thoughtful, and motivated group of people I work with. These colleagues, the partners I work with (and learn from!), and the lives we transform together are what drive my impact every day.

Q: What was it like moving from partnership management at New York University to partnership management at an educational technology company? How has that experience influenced your current approach to work?

A: In early 2017, I dove from New York University, the largest private university in the United States, to Coursera, a fickle, fast-moving startup in Silicon Valley. And suffice it to say that I have felt the change. . It was a transition from a nearly 200-year-old company with a methodical and well-defined way of operating to a four-year-old edtech company in a moment of rapid growth and change. I will enlist the help of new colleagues to understand our core value proposition for partners and learners, the differentiators across our product portfolio, and the definitions behind new technical terms and endless acronyms. We worked hard and quickly to do so.

One thing that has always remained the same for me, then and now, was my involvement with great university partners. Her six years at New York University really inspired her to understand perspectives and priorities across different campuses relatively quickly. During that time, I gained insight into the traditional and political hierarchies that exist and how different schools and actors can have very different goals, even within the same university system. Also, I was able to know the speed of the university, how fast the university moves, and how fast it does not move.

A big part of my responsibility now is trying to be the bridge between our partners and our business, and I always aim to align priorities between the two. I feel uniquely positioned to anticipate friction areas, empathize with challenges, identify stakeholder mappings, and advocate for university partners within Coursera. This is all thanks to my lived experience at New York University.

Q: What’s the best lesson you’ve learned in your career so far, and what advice would you give to someone considering making the transition from higher education to pedagogical technology?

A: In recent years, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about the importance of being who you are in every moment. It took me a while to come to terms with this idea. Early in my career, I was very uncomfortable saying “I don’t know” or showing real weakness at work. I thought I had to understand everything in order to actively become an expert, or at least pretend to be one.

I’ve learned, especially over the last decade or so, that it doesn’t matter if you really have your strengths or areas for improvement. My career path so far has been non-linear, taking steps forward, backward and laterally. These changes have reminded me of the power of teams and the importance of people having and relying on various superpowers. One of my closest colleagues and teammates at Coursera, he’s an amazing data manipulator, but I love to write. Over the years, she and I have found ways to divide and overcome many projects and tasks based on understanding where each other succeeds.

This mindset shift really helped me save time for my most precious and non-renewable resource. As a working mother, I have found this resource even more valuable. I always try to make sure that how I spend my time adds real value to my life, our business, and the people who are important to me. Recognizing and owning my strengths made me feel more secure, and I wanted to further strengthen them in many ways. I recently learned how to improve my writing at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and am currently under tutoring at Dartmouth College to become a more strategic leader. The time you spend improving yourself now will save you time in the future. And of course, working for a learning company that really encourages upskilling helps too.

I also encourage people to look beyond their day-to-day work portfolio and consider where else they can influence or get involved. Projects like this are some of my greatest sources of growth, learning and joy. For nearly five years, I was a co-leader of our company. [email protected] Employee Resource Groups have allowed me to work with people throughout the company that I would never have connected with. It also gave me the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of different parts of the business and learn about areas far outside my usual expertise and wheelhouse. In the short term, it may seem like an additional project or initiative, but in the end it may result in real positive change and teach valuable leadership skills at the same time.

Finally, I encourage anyone considering a transition from higher education to technology to be open-minded, curious, and make their own experiences. There is a lot to absorb in this rapidly evolving environment. Don’t be shy to ask questions about how things fit together and how things are developing. Over the years, I’ve learned to be more in tune with my curiosity. Despite my previous lack of technical experience, I knew I fit in and felt comfortable sitting at the table. I am excited to continue to own my expertise and knowledge and ask millions of questions to fill the gaps that still exist. As we determine the new post-COVID-19 norms, explore the use of technologies like ChatGPT, and see greater openness to hybrid learning, we are excited to be part of this ecosystem. It’s an exciting time. We can’t wait to see what’s next for Coursera, our university partners, and the industry at large.

