ORIGIN Conference: Southeast Asia Featured at BEYOND Week 2023





MACAU, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TechNode Global is pleased to share an overview of the recently concluded ORIGIN conference. The conference is the Southeast Asia-focused content track of BEYOND Expo 2023, which aims to explore the region’s tremendous growth opportunities and emerging trends. .

As part of BEYOND Week activities, the ORIGIN conference on May 11 featured expert speakers and panel discussions to connect businesses across Southeast Asia and China, and explore new growth opportunities in the region. To that end, we have taken up deep topics.

The ORIGIN conference kicked off with an opening keynote by Dr. Gang Lu, founder and CEO of TechNode Group and co-founder of BEYOND, who shared an overview of the Southeast Asian market and why now is the right time for companies to invest and expand. We discussed whether regional.

“We hope that BEYOND Expo will become the leading destination for all things tech-related in Asia, and will host two of the most innovative and most innovative exhibitions: the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. We envision it being elevated to the level of the Society, an influential gathering in the technology field,” said Dr. Gan Lu in his keynote address.

“As part of this blueprint, the ORIGIN conference and BEYOND EXPO aim to create a level playing field for the regional and global ecosystems to come together and pave one another for greater success in Asia.” he said, emphasizing Southeast Asia’s growing role in shaping the world. The economic and technological situation in Asia and the world.

Dr. Gang Lu, Founder and CEO of TechNode Group and Co-Founder of BEYOND, Keynotes ORIGIN Conference

The conference featured a series of engaging panel discussions.

“Why Southeast Asia Will Be Number One in the Next Decade?” is a panel featuring Thomas G. Tsao of Gobi Partners, Davide Cali of CrossFund and Winston Utomo of IDN Media, moderated by Yimie Yong of TechNode Global served.

“Next Generation: Different Breeds of Unicorns” featured Kamarul A. Muhamed of Aerodyne Group, Oranuch Lerdsuwankij of Techsauce, Lin Xiangliang of ESCO Lifesciences Group and was moderated by James Kwan of Jumpstart Media.

How Is AI Shaping Southeast Asia’s Next Generation? features William Chow of iFLYTEK, Oliver Tan of ViSenze, Ivan Lau of Pantheon Lab, and is moderated by Tiago Ramalho of Recursive.

Capturing Southeast Asia’s Emerging Generation featured panelists Woragun Wattanasakchai of Mercular, Maxim Tint of Gtriip and Yau Png Ow of Hegg, moderated by AJ Lee of PNTR Group.

Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Investment and M&A in Southeast Asia will feature a panel discussion with Amy Zhao of Openspace Ventures, Paramjit Singh of Malaysian Venture Capital Management (MAVCAP) and Rama Mamuaya of DS/X Ventures. , was moderated by Eudora Wang of DealStreetAsia.

The Advanced and Affordable Healthcare Through Technology panel was presented by Dr. Pauline Tay of Singapore’s National Health Innovation Center (NHIC), Elias Poole of ORA and Kashish Sawarani of Enlitho, presented by Vietcetera Media. Mr. Hao Tran moderated the session.

“Southeast Asia: The Race to Sustainability” features Ting Yan Leck of TRIVE Ventures, Carrie Chan of Avant Meats, Irwan Tjahaja of SWAP Energi and is moderated by James Jung of beSUCCESS Media Group.

Planning for Southeast Asia Expansion: Markets and Opportunities, featured by Tan Lee Koon of Wellous Group Limited and Julian Tan of FastCo and moderated by Rita Fatiguso of Il Sole 24 Ore.

The ORIGIN conference at BEYOND Expo 2023 aims to encourage companies to explore market expansion and partnerships between China and Southeast Asia by highlighting business opportunities in Southeast Asia. The event is a unique opportunity to connect with industry experts, discover new trends, and gain valuable insight into the region’s growing markets.

With over 800 exhibitors and over 55,000 attendees from around the world, BEYOND Expo is an excellent platform for companies to connect with innovation enthusiasts, industry leaders and potential partners around the world. At least 100 networking sessions were held at the event, facilitating collaboration and exchange of ideas across various sectors such as companies, products, capital and industries.

The ORIGIN conference at BEYOND Expo 2023 has proven to be an important venue for companies looking to broaden their horizons, gain valuable industry insights and make meaningful connections in the global tech scene.

About the ORIGIN Conference

The ORIGIN Conference is TechNode Global’s premier international content track on the latest developments in the Asian tech and startup scene, bringing together international industry leaders and technology innovators from across the region to share trends, experiences and leadership lessons. .

Set against the backdrop of an exciting era of technology and innovation, the ORIGIN conference, which emerged from a global pandemic, was held in Macau this year as part of BEYOND Expo Week activities. This year’s theme is “Southeast Asia in the Spotlight”.

Official website: https://technode.global/origin

About Beyond

Since 2020, BEYOND Expo has successfully hosted two events, growing into one of Asia’s largest and most influential technology exhibitions, with over 800 exhibitors and over 55,000 attendees worldwide gathered people. Operating more than 150 industry forums with over 500 business leaders as speakers, BEYOND Expo provides a global platform for insightful technology exchange.

Focused on three major industries including consumer tech, healthcare and sustainability, BEYOND Expo connects global technology innovation enthusiasts and promotes in-depth exchanges across all sectors including companies, products, capital and industries to bring the world together. We look forward to promoting the technology scene of Asia Pacific and around the world.

Official website: https://beyondexpo.com

For inquiries, please contact the following.

Stanley Chong [email protected] TechNode Global [email protected]

