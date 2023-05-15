Google Bard AI Chatbot: What is it and how does it work?





Generative AI got the most attention at the recent Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, California. Bard, his Microsoft-backed ChatGPT AI chatbot competitor, has received special attention as Google looks to regain ground in artificial intelligence technology.

Google’s Bard, like ChatGPT, can understand and generate human-like responses. With Bard now available to users in over 180 countries around the world, including India, Google is poised to show a new way of searching the web for the future.

If you’ve never heard of Bard, here’s how to use and use AI chatbots.

What is a bard?

Bard is basically an AI chatbot developed by Google. It’s based on Google’s Large Language Model (LLM), LaMDA, just as ChatGPT is based on GPT. These are a type of neural network that mimics the underlying architecture of the brain in computer form. Bard is separate from Google Search, the default way billions of people find information on the web. Unlike traditional search mechanics, Bard is conversational, allowing users to create prompts and receive human-like text and images generated by artificial intelligence.

By its own description, Bard is a large-scale language model, also known as a conversational AI or chatbot, trained to be informative and inclusive. I have been trained on vast amounts of text data and am able to communicate and generate human-like text in response to various prompts and questions. For example, you can provide a fact-based summary of a topic or create a story.

Is Bard free?

Bard is currently free to use. Googles Bard was initially available to people on the waitlist in the US and UK, but has since expanded to people in 180 countries. Google encourages users to use his Bard to provide feedback so the company can further improve his AI chatbot.

how do you use the bard?

Getting started with Bard is easy. To use Bard, you must visit Bard.google.com, log in using your Google account, and access the Bard homepage. From there, you’ll have access to use Bard and its AI interface. Bard AI, like other Google products, is simple and easy to use.

The Google Bard chat window is easy to navigate. There is a text area at the bottom of the screen where you can type your question or prompt and press Enter or click Send on the right to send it. Google also allows you to dictate prompts by clicking the microphone button in the text area.

Enter written prompts and the bard will converse with you much like a human would. The entire conversation will be displayed in the center of the chat window. After the AI ​​chatbot responds to your queries, you can view other drafts of each response, as well as a thumbs-up feature to provide feedback. Google also lets you edit prompts.

There is an edit button next to the prompt in the chat window that allows you to edit and adjust the prompt to get new answers. Editing options are useful because the better you structure your query, the better your AI chatbot will try to understand and answer your query accurately. On the left side of the text area, you’ll find options to reset chat, bard activity, FAQs, updates, help and support.

Does Bard save your conversations?

Google Bard doesn’t save your entire conversation every time you interact with an AI chatbot, but it does save your prompts and questions. Given the type of data collection Google does, we strongly advise against providing Bard with personal information.

Google Bard is free to access on both desktop and mobile. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Can I use Bard in my native language?

Google says Bard can only generate answers in English. In addition to English, Bard also supports Japanese and Korean. Expanding language support beyond English is part of our plans to expand to 40 languages.

May I ask Bard for the information I want?

No, Bard is still in the stage and AI chatbot accuracy may be flawed. Whether it’s Bard or ChatGPT, the models they’re built on aren’t fully updated with real-time information, leading to factual inaccuracies. Generative AI chatbots don’t clearly know how to separate fact from fiction. This can lead to misinformation spreading on social media.

We asked Bird if it was reliable. Here’s what the AI ​​chatbot said:

If you’re looking for factual information, I’m a valuable resource. Access and process real-world information through Google Search to ensure consistency of responses and search results. However, I’m still developing, so sometimes I make mistakes. It’s important to be aware of this and always double-check the information I provide.

Bard will soon become more visible in a few useful ways. #GoogleIO

1 Bard includes relevant images in responses. pic.twitter.com/My6VIBARUg

Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What are some interesting use cases for Bard?

Users can use Bard in many ways. You can provide information, write code, translate languages, write resumes, help prepare for job interviews, and more. For example, when I asked the bard how to make aloe vera juice at home, a recipe with instructions popped up on my screen seconds later.

When I googled the same question, no recipes for making aloe vera juice appeared in the results. In fact, every time I asked Google for recipe suggestions, the search results displayed links to various websites. But Bard really excelled in his ability to come up with a solution directly to simplify the process of getting information exactly as we intended.

The search feature works differently, where Google presents a list of websites that may or may not provide the information you need. As a result, you often have to keep scrolling down the page without getting exactly the information you need. AI chatbots have conversational capabilities, which makes them smarter than traditional search, but not always accurate.

