Fonterra puts mental health at the forefront with new sports nutrition formula





The World Dairy and Nutrition Cooperative participated in an event in Geneva last week (9-11 May) to discuss its wellbeing solutions brand Nutiani and its recent consumer and athlete research (IPSOS Nutiani, Consumer Wellness Research, August 2021) focused on (Athlete Incubator) focuses on the relationship between brain and body health.

Their research found that 65% of consumers believe their mental health affects their physical health (including weight), and social conversations about stress increased by 35% in the first half of 2020 compared to the previous year. % increase, resulting in a 73% increase in searches. Google’s “Stress Supplements” Rating 2019-2022.

Alex Williams, Fonterra’s marketing manager for Europe, told Nutring Gridients: Consumers are becoming more conscious of this component of their health. “

Some sports nutrition brands have already found success by focusing on brain health. Alpha Brain’s Memory and Focus supplement with L-Theanine, L-Tyrosine and Phosphatidylserine saw a 766% increase in sales on Amazon from 2020 to 2022. The brand now bundles protein and memory supplements to drive protein sales.

The Fonterra Athlete Incubator Project will run in three phases over 12 months from 2021 to 2022, focusing on qualitative consumer research, paper concept testing and prototype sensory testing.

A focus group of elite athletes and support staff identified six consistent nutritional product needs that top athletes need. Convenience and ease of use, taste, whole food or whole food based, affordability, simplicity and reliability.

Based on this research, the team developed a portfolio of ready-to-market concepts that support consumers’ physical as well as mental health and well-being needs.

These include Brain + Body protein powders featuring Nutiani Broad Spectrum Phospholipids 70 to boost focus, cognition and stress, and NZMP Whey Protein Isolate 895 to preserve muscle health and strength. A protein and phospholipid shake that addresses weight and stress management. and Phospholipid Latte, packed with coffee extract and a broad range of phospholipids to help manage stress and boost energy levels.

Nutiani Body + Mind Concept

In a study within an athlete group, the team found that 100% of elite athletes who tasted the protein powder would recommend it, and 58% of them said they noticed an improvement in their mindset after taking it daily for a month. rice field.

Phospholipids are essential nutrients for the human brain and body, and bovine-derived phospholipids are the closest to their natural composition. Although lipids are said to make up nearly 50% of the dry weight of the brain (Hamilton et al. 2007), we may see phospholipid levels drop by as much as 20% by his 80th birthday (Svennerholmet et al. 2007). al, 2018).

“Phospholipids have been used in infant formulas for many years, but since phospholipids decrease with age, it makes sense to incorporate phospholipids into older generation products as well,” Williams added. increase.

Nutiani’s Phospholipid 70 Powder Concentrated from Cheese Whey contains 5-7% phospholipids.<5% Lactose,>65.8% protein, less than 18% fat, 6g contains 300 mg phospholipids.

Concentrated from the company’s anhydrous milkfat production, Phospholipid 100 Powder contains 7-9% phospholipids, 45% lactose, 30% protein and 17% fat. 4.2g contains 300mg of phospholipids.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nutraingredients.com/Article/2023/05/15/fonterra-brings-mental-health-to-the-fore-of-sports-nutrition-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos