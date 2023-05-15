Google exec struggles with anxiety and depression





When leaders of publicly traded companies and other high-profile institutions start talking openly about their experiences with depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues, a veil of shame hides much of their workplace conversation. begins to peel off.

It starts with executives opening up to their teams about personal challenges. Alternatively, it may involve more formal storytelling. Storytelling not only heals, it opens the door to real change.

Through the podcast, I met Newton Cheng, director of health and performance at Google (he’s also a world champion powerlifter). Chen and I had a candid and provocative conversation, asking who inspired the public announcement about taking mental health leave in 2021. Chen explained that he found a role model in his former colleague at Google, Darryl Henrik.

He was a vice president and a highly respected leader throughout the IT organization, Cheng explained on the podcast. And the first time I heard him talk was at a management training for managers. not only did he have [Henrich] shared his story across the company, but Google’s L&D team took his story and incorporated it into key manager training courses. This story stayed in my memory for 10 years until I went through a similar affliction, and it helped me feel less lonely when I finally needed it.

I tracked down Henrich and was intrigued by the origins of a story that apparently inspired many people. Former Google vice president of engineering, Henrich believes the road to mental health at work didn’t have to be as difficult as he had made it. But at the time, he had few role models.

When Henrich first began experiencing anxiety and depression in 2006, he felt alone. There was no one in this industry where I could say, ‘Oh, I have an example of someone who went through that experience or integrated it and just succeeded. ”

His recovery process was slow. I didn’t take any medicine. And looking back now, I believe it took me even longer to recover. But I was stubborn. One time I asked my therapist: When is it better to quote or unquote? This doesn’t make you feel like, “Oh, I’m over my cold.”

It was so long and lingering that I lost my standards and didn’t even remember what normal felt like. The therapist said, “It starts to get better as it becomes what happens to you, not what happens to you.” But it will always be with you. And he said that when I start to integrate that experience into my current life, then I get better.

It took Henrich many years to open up about his anxiety and depression. Growing up in rural Pennsylvania, he never thought he would end up in a management position at Google. However, he was quickly promoted and by his late twenties was managing a staff of 45 people. Around that time, he also began noticing worrisome physical symptoms and mood changes.

These were signs of anxiety, which Henrich ignored, but his condition worsened and his obsessive thoughts about his health led to severe hypochondriasis, a panic disorder and an overnight hospitalization. He finally started treatment and was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder and major depressive disorder. Henrich called the years 2006-2008 the worst of his life, constantly worried that everything he built at Google was at risk.

Henrich says he worried that he had gone from being an up-and-coming rock star to being a rock star who was perceived as an underdog. His mental health problems were a source of fear and shame. Everyone I looked up to seemed invincible. I screwed up other Google execs. I felt like I had no one to talk to.

The path I’ve taken has not been sustainable and being interrupted by this experience was just a faint taste of pie. But it has forced me to deal with lifestyle and work habits that are utterly unsustainable and truly harmful to me.

Looking back, Henrich is grateful for the experience. And when I started sharing my story, I found myself becoming the role model I wanted to be.

Henrich first spoke publicly about his anxiety and depression in 2009 when one of his direct reports approached him asking for mental health leave. He began sharing his stories across his Google and included his own mental health initiatives in his increasingly sought-after admin training courses.

In addition to my job of running most of Google’s internal systems, I do that as a side job, either speaking out on this internally or talking to people who are sent to me as the network grows. I knew if it was just talking. And eventually, I end up teaching a leadership class. In any leadership class I’ve ever taught, the first or his second slide was about taking care of yourself. Please wear a mask before helping others. Literally the public speaking I gave internally to Google included this.

Henrich’s story also spread on the Google intranet. People told me it was bravery and I felt it was a mistake for my career. Sharing my story did not hurt my career at all and actually made a lot of positive changes in my career.

Kelly Greenwood, CEO of Mind Share Partners, a workers’ mental health nonprofit, calls Henrich an ally of the leader. Leader’s Allies Stories are authentic, vulnerable, and supportive messages containing personal experiences with mental health, from high stress to burnout, sadness, and diagnosable conditions. It can be past or present, a one-off episode, or an ongoing challenge that may or may not affect your work.

As can be seen from Henrich’s example, a leader’s collaborators can help normalize mental health issues and reduce stigma in the workplace. They demonstrate that it is okay to experience mental health challenges and, most importantly, model mentally healthy behavior.

Henrich credits his recovery from mental illness to his transformation as a leader that eventually builds a team of thousands. He cultivated empathy as his superior. Good human values ​​as a leader create safe and caring places where people want to work, he says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/well/2023/05/15/google-executive-who-struggled-with-anxiety-and-depression/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos