Apax Funds invests $450 million in travel technology company IBS Software





The fund, advised by Apax Partners LLP, recently acquired approximately 4 million shares to acquire a significant minority stake in IBS Software, a leading provider of modern Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions worldwide. announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to invest $50 million. From Travel and Logistics Industry, Blackstone. Following this transaction, Apax will partner closely with VK Mathews, the founder and executive chairman of his IBS Software, and VK Mathews will continue to be a major shareholder.

Founded in 1997 with a vision to redefine the future of travel through technological innovation, IBS Software powers the most mission-critical operations of the world’s leading airlines, tours, cruises, hospitality and logistics companies. We provide next-generation SaaS solutions that

With a comprehensive portfolio of modular, cloud-based solutions purpose-built for the travel industry, IBS Software enables travel companies to accelerate innovation and provide a wide range of solutions, including freight and logistics, air operations, passenger services and loyalty. help improve efficiency across core business processes. programs, cruise operations, energy and resource logistics, and hospitality distribution platforms.

Backed by a team of 4,000 professionals worldwide with over 25 years of deep expertise, IBS Software defines the future of mission-critical technology for the travel industry with its scalable cloud-native platform and proven market leader. has established a position to

“We are excited to partner with Apax as we enter the next phase of our mission to transform how travel companies operate in the digital world,” said VK Mathews, founder and executive chairman of IBS Software. This investment confirms our strategy and our commitment.” “We share a common vision with Apax for our commitment and contribution to the industry and the future of our business. We thank our customers and employees for their contribution to our success thus far. Thank you for your support.” We look forward to continuing our exciting and fulfilling journey with Apax.

IBS Software CEO Anand Krishnan said as the travel industry rapidly embraces digitalization, the company will help customers accelerate revenue, increase efficiency and create differentiated customer experiences. He added that he plays an important role in Apax has extensive experience working with leading SaaS providers and will be a strategic partner for IBS Software as it embarks on a new phase of growth. He thanks Blackstone for helping create real value and real partnerships.

Apax Partner Jason Wright commented: He is excited to partner with VK and IBS Software’s management team. Having closely monitored the travel software sector over the last few years, his IBS Software has stood out as a company uniquely positioned within the industry to offer a truly unparalleled next generation software suite. Over the past 20 years, IBS Software has invested in products, innovation and culture while continuing to expand our business. We believe there is tremendous growth potential in the future and look forward to leveraging our software experience to help IBS Software become the world leader in travel and logistics software. .

Amit Dixit, Head of Asia Private Equity at Blackstone said: We are delighted to have played a key role in transforming IBS Software into a global leader in travel and logistics SaaS companies. IBS is already one of India’s largest enterprise SaaS companies. We thank VK for their strategic vision and being a great partner, and thank Anand and the management team for their impeccable execution. Value creation at IBS Software demonstrates our business-building approach to investment and reinforces our belief in technology as a thematic topic.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. JP Morgan is serving as financial advisor to IBS Software, Blackstone Drew & Napier LLC is serving as legal advisor to IBS Software, and Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal advisor to Blackstone. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal advisor and Jefferies LLC is acting as his financial advisor to Apax.

