Duplicate class com.google.zxing.BarcodeFormat in modules Jetified-core-3.1.0(core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0(com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) – Stack Overflow I found





Dependencies in app/app/build.gradle

dependencies { implementation “org.jetbrains.kotlin:kotlin-stdlib-jdk8:$kotlin_version”

def multidex_version = “2.0.1” implementation fileTree(dir: ‘libs’, include: [‘*.aar’, ‘*.jar’]) coreLibraryDesugaring ‘com.android.tools:desugar_jdk_libs:1.1.5’ Implementation “androidx.multidex:multidex:$multidex_version” Implementation ‘com.journeyapps:zxing-android-embedded:[email protected]’ Implementation ‘com.google. zxing:core:3.5.1’

}

After adding the implementation “com.google.zxing:core:3.5.1” to app/build.gradle I get the below error when trying to build

The build failed with an exception.

Issue: Task ‘:app:checkDevelopmentDebugDuplicateClasses’ failed to run.

com.android.build.gradle.internal.tasks.CheckDuplicatesRunnable module Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and duplicate class com.google.zxing.BarcodeFormat found in Jetified-core while running Failed – 3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) Duplicate class in module Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core- com.google Found .zxing.Binarizer 3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) duplicate class in module Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5 Found com.google.zxing.BinaryBitmap.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) in module Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5 Found duplicate class com.google.zxing.ChecksumException. 0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) Duplicate class com.google.zxing.DecodeHintType in module Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 Found (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 ( com.google.zxing:core: 3.5.0) Found duplicate class com.google.zxing.EncodeHintType in modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com).google.zxing :core:3.5.0) Duplicate class com. Found google.zxing.FormatException. google.zxing:core:3.5.0) Duplicate class com.google.zxing.InvertedLuminanceSource in modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google) Found .zxing:core:3.5.0) modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0 ) Found duplicate class com.google.zxing.MultiFormatReader in modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing): core: 3.5.0) Duplicate class com.google.zxing.MultiFormatWriter found in modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:) rice field. core:3.5.0) Duplicate class com.google.zxing.NotFoundException in modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core) Found: 3.5.0) module Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core: 3.5.0) module Jetified- Found duplicate class com.google.zxing.RGBLuminanceSource in core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) Duplicate class com.google.zxing.Reader found in modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.5) I was. 0) Duplicate class com.google.zxing.ReaderException in modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) found) Duplicate class com.google. Found zxing.Result Duplicate class com. Found google.zxing.ResultMetadataType. Duplicate class com.google.zxing.ResultPoint in module Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) com.google.zxing.ResultPointCallback class com found in modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) .google.zxing.Writer class found in duplicate modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) com is a duplicate. google.zxing.WriterException found in modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) Duplicate class .zxing.aztec.AztecDetectorResult found in com.google modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) Duplicate class com. google.zxing.aztec.AztecReader duplicate class found in modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) .google.zxing.aztec.AztecWriter found in com modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) The duplicate class com.google.zxing.aztec.decoder.Decoder is found in modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5 .0). ) duplicate class com.google.zxing.aztec.decoder.Decoder$Table is found in modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing: core :3.5.0) Duplicate class com.google.zxing.aztec.detector.Detector in module Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google) Found .zxing:core:3.5.0) Duplicate class com.google.zxing.aztec.detector.Detector$ in modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5 Point found. 0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) Duplicate class com.google.zxing.aztec.encoder.AztecCode in module Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core Found -3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) module Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and duplicate class in module com.google.zxing.aztec. Found encoder.BinaryShiftToken Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) Duplicate class com.google.zxing in module Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.0) Found .aztec.encoder.Encoder. jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) Duplicate class com.google.zxing.aztec.encoder.HighLevelEncoder in module Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1) .0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) in module Jetified-core-3.1.0 with duplicate class com.google.zxing.aztec.encoder Found .HighLevelEncoder$1 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) duplicate class in module Jetified-core- com.google.zxing Found .aztec.encoder.SimpleToken. 3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) Duplicate class com.google.zxing.aztec.encoder.State found in jetified module Found in -core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) duplicate class com.google.zxing.aztec. found encoder.Token duplicate class com. .AbstractDoCoMoResultParser found in google.zxing.client.result module Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) Duplicate class com.google.zxing. client.result.AddressBookAUResultParser was found in modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) . Duplicate class .zxing.client found in com.google modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) .result.AddressBookDoCoMoResultParser Duplicate class com.google.zxing.client.result.AddressBookParsedResult module Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core :3.5.0)) Duplicate class com.google.zxing.client.result.BizcardResultParser in modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com. google.zxing:core: 3.5.0) Duplicate class com.google.zxing in module Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing) Found .client.result.BookmarkDoCoMoResultParser:core:3.5.0) module Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core :3.5.0) Found duplicate class com.google.zxing.client.result.EmailAddressParsedResult in modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com .google.zxing:core:3.5.0) Found duplicate class com.google.zxing.client.result.EmailAddressResultParser in modules Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core- rice field. 3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) Duplicate class com.google.zxing.client.result.EmailDoCoMoResultParser in module Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified Found-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) in module Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) in duplicate class com.google.zxing.client. result.ExpandedProductParsedResult) and jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) module Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core -3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) Found duplicate class com.google.zxing.client.result.GeoParsedResult in module Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core -3.1.0. jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) found duplicate class com.google.zxing.client.result.GeoResultParser in module Jetified-core-3.1. 0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) Duplicate class com.google.zxing.client.result.ISBNParsedResult in module Jetified-core Found -3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) in module duplicate class com.google.zxing.client. Found result.ISBNResultParser in Jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and Jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0) Duplicate class com.google. You can find it in the zxing.client.result.ParsedResult module jetified-core-3.1.0 (core-3.1.0.jar) and jetified-core-3.5.0 (com.google.zxing:core:3.5.0).

removed .gradle updated gradle flutter clean flutter pub cache repair flutter upgrade flutter pub get ./gradlew clean

