Conclusion of an open innovation approach for the future GCAP system





Pictured is an artist’s impression of the next generation fighter currently in development under the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP). Credit: MBDA.

To enable the submission of innovative solutions to the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) Acceleration Initiative, an open innovation project was initiated with over 40 technical research calls.

The Italian Ministry of Defense (MoD) plans to start the project on April 12, 2023 and finish this week on May 19.

The GCAP Acceleration Initiative invites start-ups, companies, research centers and academic institutions to accelerate innovation by proposing solutions that apply to various components of systems created under GCAP. purpose.

Cefriel, an Italian institution, has developed a digital platform for scouting proposals, the Foresight Acceleration Platform (FAP). FAP Protal hosts different types of call for proposals, depending on the technical focus areas specific to GCAP.

According to Leonardo, a leading GCAP partner in Italy, there are many areas of technological exploration. These include propulsion systems, optical and laser systems, infrared sensors, low observability or high thermal performance materials and metamaterials, navigation systems, model generation and digital twin development for aeronautical systems, and applications in autonomous systems and mission management. Includes artificial intelligence (AI). systems, cyber security and integrated electronic devices.

The Reality of Emerging Technologies

As it stands, no breakthrough solutions have been announced in Italy’s open innovation approach. Many of GCAP’s future system requirements will require new technologies that companies are still developing.

Hypersonics is a prime example of this. This field is a growing technology area related to GCAP requirements for thermal performance materials and metamaterials. This is so that the hypersonic weapon’s material coating can withstand the thermal effects of a missile reaching five times his speed of sound (Mach 5).

The United States has since reached the early stages of hypersonic weapon application. The country is also working to strengthen the resilience of domestic supply chains that contribute to hypersonic development.

It will be some time before European civil defense firm Tempest Team can mimic the relative success of the United States in this technology area. However, with countries’ current security regimes increasingly demanding increased international defense cooperation among allies, the GCAP program will ensure hypersonic development in the near future.

