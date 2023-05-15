Access Google Bard and ChatGPT for free with these Chrome and Edge extensions





Google recently announced that its AI chatbot Bard is now available in over 180 countries. While still and sometimes inaccurate, Bard AI is accessible from both smartphones and computers.

AI chatbots are readily accessible from the website, but here is a simple click for Chromium-based browsers like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Opera that gives you quick access to chatbots like Bard AI and ChatGPT with just a click. We introduce three extensions.

google bard

Although it sounds like a Bard-only extension, this plugin provides access to both Google Bard and ChatGPT. Adding a button to the extensions list will open a floating window where you can enter queries to ask both AI-powered chatbots. Bard for Google will also find answers from both chatbots whenever you search something on Google. This is very convenient.

The Bard for Google extension gives you access to both Bard and ChatGPT in one click. (Image credit: Anurag Chawake/Indian Express)

This is without a doubt one of the fastest ways to access Google Bard and ChatGPT with just a click. You can also use it to ask both chatbots the same question and compare them side by side without interrupting your current workflow.

Use ChatGPT.AI

UseChatGPT.AI is also a popular Chrome extension with over 100,000 installs, providing one-click access to dozens of generated AIs such as Google Bard, Microsoft Bing and ChatGPT.

Use ChatGPT AI plugin

Once installed, you can quickly access Bard or ChatGPT by pressing the extension button or using the “Alt+J” shortcut. Windows open to the right of the tabs so you can use them without interrupting your work.[AI プロバイダー]The tab lets you choose from available chatbots such as Google Bard, ChatGPT, and Microsoft Bing.

summarize

As the name suggests, Summarize is an extension that utilizes Google Bard, GPT 3-5, GPT 4.0 and Google Bard to generate a summary of text on web pages. Although it opens a window next to the tab you’re currently working on, Summarize is very easy to use.

summarize

The expand button allows you to choose from the available bots and choose the number of paragraphs you want the AI ​​to generate.To use this extension, select some text in your browser, right click and[要約]just select . A new window will open asking for a summary depending on whether you used ChatGPT or Google Bard. It may not be the flashiest extension on our list, but it’s very easy to use.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/artificial-intelligence/google-bard-chatgpt-chrome-edge-opera-free-extensions-8610335/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos