Foodtech is the new cyber, Says Israel’s Ofir Akunis





Minister Ofir Akunis said on Monday that the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology will lead a national effort to develop a plan to remove barriers in the food technology sector.

The Ministerial Committee for Innovation, Science and Technology, chaired by Akunis, met on Monday to discuss the urgent need to develop such a plan. The plan will be carried out in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Office and the National Economic, Health, Agriculture and Economic Council. Ministry of Negev, Ministry of Galilee, Ministry of Homeland Resilience.

“Foodtech, like cyber in the last decade, is an industry with great potential to make a significant contribution to the Israeli economy in the years to come.”

“Foodtech, like cyber in the last decade, is an industry with great potential to contribute significantly to the Israeli economy in the coming years,” Akunis said.

Israel: Leader in Food Tech

In April, the PMO announced that promoting alternative proteins was “a food security solution and a national goal with the understanding that alternative protein supply and production would strengthen the Israeli economy.”

According to the Good Food Institute (GFI) Israel, Israel is already a leader in the food technology industry.

Trays of Mash Foods’ mycelium-based protein alternatives ready to grill (Credit: MUSH FOODS)

From 2018 to 2020, investments in Israeli alternative food companies increased from $14 million to $114 million. By the end of 2022, there were about 230 food tech companies in Israel, according to figures from Start-Up Nation Central. $473 million was invested in the same year, most of it in the alternative protein space.

A GFI report in July noted that Israel is the world’s leading investor in plant-based protein and second only to the United States in investment in the alternative protein industry.

