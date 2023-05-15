Power your innovation and discovery from edge to cloud with HPE! ISC23 Hamburg, Germany, May 22-24, 2023





Building on the advancements of the exascale era, HPE is on a mission to deliver leadership technologies to accelerate innovation and discovery for all our customers. At ISC 2023, HPE will bring our experts on-site to leverage the latest supercomputing systems to accelerate time to results and achieve your most ambitious scientific and business goals. We recommend that you learn how. Key solutions featured at our booth (#G705) include:

Life Sciences – See how HPE GreenLake for HPC optimizes resource usage for life sciences workloads in cloud infrastructure while meeting all privacy, security, compliance and regulatory requirements for this industry.

How manufacturing HPC and AI meet Provides user experience for HPC cloud services.

Develop generative AI models on integrated HPC + AI clusters – HPE machine learning development environments enable both HPC and AI workloads to dynamically and efficiently share the same accelerated computing platform. , and see how it enables you to run AI workloads at scale, such as training GPT-like models. In parallel with HPC workloads.

Quantum Computing – Learn about the technological advances that enable simulation and integration to deliver incredible breakthroughs and enable today’s quantum advantages.

The 59th TOP500 was selected at last year’s ISC 2022.[1] has revealed that the HPE Cray EX supercomputer Frontier is the first true exascale machine with an HPL score of 1.102 exaflops. This huge machine made up his 25% of the top 500 total flops.[2] At the time of its implementation, it required floor space the size of two basketball courts or more to house the necessary computing and storage systems. Since then, HPE has offered a new generation of his HPE Cray supercomputers such as the HPE Cray EX2500, HPE Cray XD2000 and HPE Cray XD6500. All of these offer HPE Cray supercomputing technology in enterprise-friendly configurations and sizes.

top 500[3] The list presented at Supercomputing 2023 last November shows some interesting trends from HPE’s perspective. HPE led the field in overall performance, with 101 systems in the top 500 and 45% of his cumulative flop count on the list. Even more evident was the composition of the system over time. Of his 80 HPE systems included in the November 2022 TOP500 installed before 2022, 20 contained accelerators. Of his 21 HPE systems included in the Top500 installed in 2022, 19 contained accelerators, demonstrating a strong shift to AI and mixed HPC and AI workloads. It’s also interesting to note that this trend hasn’t permeated his entire Top500, and that the percentage of non-HPE systems that are faster has actually declined. HPE alone accounted for more than half of the Top500 accelerated systems introduced last year, highlighting the strong preference for HPE technology for AI and mixed HPC/AI workloads.

At HPE, we’ve found that the market is choosing our solution for large-scale AI implementations. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is reimagining what can be done with infrastructure by bringing together cutting-edge compute, storage and software development technologies that underpin the use and optimization of AI at scale.

Our goal is simple and powerful.

Reduce the complexity and cost of developing and training models at scale Eliminate significant operational difficulties in deploying and managing AI infrastructure Reduce other common last-mile challenges of operating AI

HPE platforms, such as the HPE Cray XD670, the first member of the HPE Cray XD6500 family, are optimized for enterprises looking to deploy AI at scale. A breakthrough server infrastructure for enterprises provides high agility and throughput across all system components, enabling high performance, elastic expansion, and AI acceleration. With a dense architecture, this system delivers the performance needed to run the most demanding applications.

The HPE Cray EX2500 offers a fully integrated supercomputing cluster sized for most data centers. It supports the same compute and network blades as its larger predecessor, the HPE Cray EX4000, and can also offer GPU-accelerated nodes designed for large-scale AI workloads.

The Cray ClusterStor E1000 storage system is purpose-built to meet the demanding I/O requirements of supercomputers and HPC clusters with extreme efficiency. E1000 parallel storage solutions typically achieve given HPC storage performance requirements and significantly reduce the number of storage drives. This means that HPC users with fixed budgets for HPC systems can spend more budgets on CPU/GPU compute nodes, resulting in faster time to insight.

While obviously important, performance alone does not make for great AI solutions at scale. The HPE Machine Learning Development Environment reduces the complexity and costs associated with ML model development, making it easier for IT administrators to set up, manage, secure, and share AI computing clusters, enabling enterprises to develop innovative AI applications. You will be able to build at scale. The HPE Machine Learning Development Environment enables ML practitioners to train models faster using state-of-the-art distributed training without changing model code, automatically find high-quality models, and smart scheduling. can get more data from GPUs and less cloud GPUs. Seamlessly use Spot Instances to reduce costs, and track and reproduce your work with Experiment Tracking.

An ideal large-scale AI solution includes not only high-performance hardware and a development environment, but also the storage, networking, and cluster management required for easy operation. HPE Machine Learning Development System is a complete solution that enables companies to focus on innovation, not infrastructure. With validated and preconfigured hardware, software, and services for model development and training, you can more quickly deliver computing and technical resources to meet your AI/ML demands. Enterprises can run ML across accelerated compute clusters without rewriting code or updating infrastructure, allowing teams to iterate and collaborate on innovative models and operationalize the best models ready to be introduced into the environment.

Last, but not least, HPE uses supercomputers to increase computing power without creating prohibitive energy increases that can lead to higher operating costs or permanent environmental damage. We have transformed every aspect of

We continue to rethink how we incorporate efficient power and cooling technologies, energy-aware software, machine learning AI and more to optimize energy efficiency in all our systems. We deliver high-performance computing as a service through HPE GreenLake for HPC, providing access to powerful dedicated computing and analytics capabilities while minimizing upfront costs, reducing over-provisioning, Enable customers to scale quickly with flexible capacity. We also demonstrate leadership in sustainable technology solutions by working closely with our customers to extend the life of their products by refurbishing and reselling equipment.

Supercomputing plays a vital role in our lives and has the potential to enable a more sustainable future for all. At HPE, we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible by maximizing the performance of the world’s most powerful supercomputers, while putting energy efficiency at the heart of our design, products, services and operations. We are proud to have our system selected for his 101st Green500 in November 2023.[4] A list of the world’s most energy-efficient supercomputers, with seven HPE supercomputers in the top 10 of the list.

HPE is a platinum sponsor of International Supercomputing 2023 in Hamburg, Germany from May 22nd to May 24th. See how we are pushing the boundaries of what is possible with HPE Cray supercomputing technology and AI. We look forward to showing you the breadth of what our integrated solutions can do.

Ready to attend? Register now for a 1:1 meeting with an HPE supercomputing and AI expert. Stop by HPE booth #G705.

[1] June 2022 Top 500 List https://www.top500.org/lists/top500/2022/06/[2] June 2022 Top500 list https://www.top500.org/lists/top500/2022/06/, Frontier had 1.102 exaflops, Top 500 total was 4.403 exaflops[3] November 2023 Top 500 List https://www.top500.org/lists/top500/2022/11/[4] November 2022 Green500 List https://www.top500.org/lists/green500/2022/11/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hpcwire.com/2023/05/15/empower-innovation-and-discovery-from-edge-to-cloud-with-hpe-isc23-hamburg-germany-may-22-24-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos