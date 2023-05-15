$69 billion Microsoft-Activision deal faces massive EU test





Will Europe bog down the future of Microsoft’s big deal?

European antitrust regulators are set to consider Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard on Monday. The European Commission is reportedly set to approve a mega-deal in video games that the US and UK commissions have already rejected.

That would leave the tech giants dealing with an even more chaotic regulatory landscape as three of the world’s most powerful antitrust regulators take different policy lines.

The EU is expected to be pleased with Microsoft’s concession to the deal, a promise to ensure top titles such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft will also be available on competing video game platforms such as Sony and Nintendo.

This is a stark contrast to the UK Competition and Markets Authority’s conclusion last month. The UK Competition and Markets Authority has argued that Microsoft could eventually gain control of the nascent cloud gaming business and that no solution other than selling most of Activision was acceptable.

This would be a remarkable display of leniency by a notoriously tough regulator. The EU has been the most aggressive in cracking down on big tech, fining companies like Google billions of dollars and forcing them to change their business practices. But in recent years, U.S. regulators, including the FTC under Lina Khan, have gone even further, pushing back against acquisitions by tech giants and openly questioning whether the big companies should get bigger.

Microsoft and others are trying to navigate amid increasingly complex global rules as regulators come to very different conclusions on the same issue. And given the size and importance of the UK, Europe and US markets, it is impossible to simply ignore any of them.

If the EU rejects the deal, the future of the deal becomes clearer, but darker. Microsoft and Activision have already appealed the FTC and CMA decisions. It is expected to be particularly difficult to reverse the decisions of UK regulators. (The agency reviewing the CMA’s appeal could take months, and will only review whether the regulator’s decision followed due process.)

Fighting a third battle, especially with regulators who tend to be overwhelmingly successful on appeal, will only make an especially difficult battle even harder.

what is going on here

Twitter explodes after it silences Turkey-related tweets. Critics accused the social network of showing off to Turkish hardline leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan by blocking some posts on domestic political themes ahead of the election. The company said it was complying with legal proceedings. As for the outcome, a run-off election is scheduled for May 28, as Erdogan did not win the majority of the votes.

Prepare for the second round of debt ceiling negotiations. President Biden said he plans to meet with congressional leaders on Tuesday as the two parties remain in a stalemate over how to avoid a default. The urgency just got worse: Tax revenues are plummeting, and the US government is nearly out of money to pay the bills.

US technology is still finding its way to Russia. Illicit trade networks facilitate the flow of aircraft parts made by Boeing and Honeywell to sanctioned Russian airlines, supporting the country’s economy, The Times reported. Meanwhile, the G7 and EU are due to announce a new ban on Russian gas imports this week.

A activist investor is reportedly planning to take on Shake Shack. Engaged Capital plans to secure three board seats at the struggling hamburger chain, The Wall Street Journal reported. Shares of Shake Shack have nearly halved as consumers start spending less.

Two large mergers aim to reshape commodity markets. Pipeline operator One Ok has agreed to acquire Magellan Midstream Partners for $18.8 billion in cash and stock, creating one of America’s largest natural gas storage and transportation providers. Meanwhile, Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining plans to buy top rival Newmont for $17.8 billion.

Many Losers of Vice Bankruptcy

Vice, a once-popular digital media outlet, filed for bankruptcy overnight as the economic hit of online publishing hit hard.

The company has received at least one bailout bid to buy it out of the scope of Section 11, which could spare it the protracted and tumultuous journey of bankruptcy. But the $225 million offer, accompanied by top names in the media and financial world, is a reminder of how depressed Vice was.

Just six years ago, the startup Vice was valued at $5.7 billion, attracting investors including TPG, Disney, Rupert Murdox’s 21st Century Fox, and advertising giant WPP.

All of these companies hoped that Vice, along with rivals such as BuzzFeed and Vox, would reinvent the media business through its ability to focus on youthful content and grab readers’ attention from social media platforms. . At the time, Vice and his backers dreamed of going public or selling at an even higher valuation.

Now those investors are being wiped out. Vice, like its peers, failed to squeeze revenue from its audience, losing most of its revenue to the social network that attracted its readers. Buzzfeed has closed its news division, is in danger of being delisted from the Nasdaq, and Box has cut its valuation in half.

Vice could soon be bought by big creditors led by Fortress and Soros Fund Management. Soros Fund Management made its first $250 million loan to the publisher in 2019. The two companies are proposing to effectively convert the debt owed by Vice into equity, worth $225 million. It also assumes other significant liabilities. (They are also likely to keep Shane Smith, the publisher’s outspoken co-founder and most prominent figure.)

It’s unclear whether other companies will make offers, especially given the economic uncertainty surrounding the online publishing business. Current Vices executives said the bankruptcy filing and subsequent sale would ultimately strengthen the company.

Where do chatbots fit in the workplace?

Morgan Stanley is testing whether an artificial intelligence-powered chat tool will give its wealth management clients an investment advantage. Wendy’s hopes AI will speed up drive-thru burger orders. Samsung has also reportedly banned employees from using chatbots, citing security risks.

As ChatGPT and its rivals gain more public attention, business leaders are increasingly puzzling over how to use AI, and customers, employees and investors question the position of companies’ technology.・Mr. Delaney contributes to DealBook.

Here’s the problem:

Moving too slowly can result in lost productivity, customer service, and ultimately competitive gains, similar to what happened to companies that didn’t fully or quickly embrace the Internet. there is. At the same time, however, leaders must ponder what AI means for employees, preventing the mistakes and biases that AI often perpetuates.

Alexandra Mousavizadeh, chief executive of Evident, a startup that analyzes AI capabilities in financial firms, says no matter what sector you’re in, your company needs to think about becoming an AI-first company.

$140 trillion

By 2022, total U.S. household wealth will more than triple since 1989. More than half of that ($84 trillion) will pass from baby boomers to their heirs over the next two decades as part of a massive intergenerational transfer. The Times does a wealth calculator.

next week

With the X-date fast approaching when the US government will run out of money to pay its bills, this could be a pivotal week in debt ceiling negotiations. The series of public hearings will also focus on the regional bank crisis. And consumer purchasing power will be a major focus of revenue and data disclosure.

Here’s what you should see:

TUESDAY: Former Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker and two former Signature Bank CEOs are set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee about why financial institutions failed. be. Similar questions are expected to come from Fed Vice Chairman Michael Burr, who is scheduled to appear before the House Financial Services Committee.

Meanwhile, Home Depot and Baidu report earnings. And retail sales data will be published.

Wednesday: Cisco, Target and Tencent headline earnings reports for the day.

Thursday: Walmart and Alibaba report results.

Friday: Footlockers closed out a string of retail earnings. Dia also reports.

speed reading

Information of sale

Investment giant TPG has agreed to buy private credit and real estate-focused asset manager Angelo Gordon for $2.7 billion. (TPG)

Shares of British engineering services provider John Wood Group plunged after Apollo Global said it would not bid for the company. (Reuters)

Technology-focused hedge fund Tiger Global is reportedly considering selling some of its stake in the startup to raise cash. (FT)

Howard Marks of investment group Oaktree warned that the private credit boom is facing its biggest test yet. (FT)

policy

best of the rest

