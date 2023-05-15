More Penguins Can Use Google Bard Than Europeans | Wired UK





Google Bard, a rival to search giant ChatGPT, is already available in 180 countries and territories. But despite being widely available for months and being the centerpiece of Google’s recent I/O event, one big region was missing. His 450 million people in the European Union still do not have access to Bard or the company’s other generative AI technologies. It’s a move that has taken lawmakers by surprise, and even Google hasn’t clarified why it’s being curbed.

Bland Benifay, a member of the European Parliament who is leading negotiations on Europe’s new artificial intelligence rules, said the exclusion of the EU from the Bird deployment was a big deal, not knowing why the European Union was excluded. there is Many experts interviewed by WIRED suspect that Google is using Bard to send a message that it doesn’t like the EU’s privacy and online safety laws. But more than that, this could indicate that currently existing generative AI technologies are fundamentally incompatible with the EU’s existing and evolving privacy and online safety laws.

Uncertainty over the deployment of bards in the region comes as bloc lawmakers negotiate draft new rules to govern artificial intelligence through the fledgling AI law. Many existing laws, from GDPR to the Digital Services Act (DSA), may also hinder the deployment of generative AI systems in the region.

[Its possible] Just before the AI ​​law is approved, it is using the opportunity to send a message to lawmakers to induce votes and encourage policy makers to think twice before managing underlying models, said the European think tank. Nicholas Moss, Director of AI Governance, said: future society. Moss added that Google isn’t alone in trying to encourage policymakers to ease regulations in this way. Facebook’s parent company Meta has also opted not to launch its generative AI chatbot, BlenderBot, in the EU.

However, in a strange development, Google has made its generative AI service available in a handful of European territories. These include Bouvet Island, an uninhabited island in the South Atlantic that is home to 50,000 penguins and is a Norwegian dependency. Bard is also available in the Finnish autonomous region of the land islands, as well as in the Norwegian territory Jan He Mayen and Svalbard.

Tobias Judin, head of the international department of the Norwegian data protection authority, said it was very strange that Bard could be used in these regions, as European data rules still mostly apply. . But he added that the move could be an oversight on Google’s part or the result of looser regulation in these far-flung regions. Norway is part of the European Economic Area (EEA) but is not a member of the EU.

