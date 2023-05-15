More Penguins Can Use Google Bard Than Europeans | Wired





The bloc’s omission hints at a larger power struggle between regulators and big tech in Europe. Henk van Es, a visiting professor at the Freetech Axel Springer Academy of Journalism and Technology in Berlin, said at least the search giants need more time to compare Bird and the EU’s draft AI legislation. He said the proposed regulation emphasizes the importance of transparency and traceability in AI systems. A large language model like Google Bard can have difficulty fully complying with this requirement. The decision-making process in these models is complex and may not be easily interpreted.

The rules of AI law could also pose problems if Google trained Bard on datasets containing errors or biases, van Ess added. In April, researchers found that it could prompt Byrd to deny climate change, misrepresent the war in Ukraine, and question the effectiveness of vaccines. Google is taking a cautious stance, says Robin Rohm, founder of Berlin-based AI startup Aphelis. Products that enable high-risk applications and applications may be at risk under proposed regulations. The delay may be an effort to buy time.

A high-profile mistake in the EU could cost the company a lot in the months and years to come. Daniel Rouffer, senior policy analyst at Brussels-based digital rights group Access Now, says Google is sensitive to the fact that whatever happens now, he is likely to influence negotiations over AI law. It is said that it will be If, in the next six to seven months, ChatGPT, Bard, and others are held accountable for major public missteps, it’s very likely that measures to address those missteps will be included in the AI ​​law, he said.

Draft rules for the AI ​​law aren’t expected to be approved until next year, but other EU regulations may already be giving Google headaches. Harshvardhan Pandit, an assistant professor at the Adapt Center at Dublin City University, said new European digital services laws could also affect Google’s incorporation of Bird into its search regime. Given that Bard also functions as a search engine, Google is also trying to integrate advertising into its search engine, and he may not want to be subject to the DSA at this point, Pandit said. says. DSA introduces new rules for online advertising.

With the race to build more generative AI services, European privacy laws are already causing problems for new services. The question remains whether these very large data sets, collected by more or less indiscriminate scraping, have a sufficient legal basis under the GDPR, Leufer said. At the end of March, Italy’s data regulator temporarily banned ChatGPT for not complying with GDPR privacy rules. Regulators say OpenAI illegally harvested personal information from the web as part of its training data, didn’t let people know how their data was being used, and blocked children from using ChatGPT. The tool was not developed.

This move prompted OpenAI to make changes to allow people to remove more data from ChatGPT, along with many other concessions. ChatGPT is now available again in Italy, but the country’s data regulators are still scrutinizing the technology. The decision prompted other her EU countries to set up a joint working group to further investigate ChatGPT. The Irish Data Protection Authority, which handles GDPR matters related to Google, Meta, Microsoft and Apple, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it had discussed Bard’s deployment in Europe with Google.

But GDPR rules could be one reason Bard won’t launch in the European Economic Area (EEA), a group of countries that includes the EU bloc, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, says Judin of Norway. says. He added that Norwegian authorities had no information as to why the EU and EEA were excluded from the bard’s launch.

