These organizations work to bring diverse perspectives to climate change solutions.





There is an inextricable link between frontline communities and the impacts of climate change. But there is a disconnect between those most in need and those building solutions. Only 2.6% of venture capital (VC) funding went to black and Latino founders in 2022, and just 2.1% to female-founded companies. These numbers are relevant for all VCs, but we can confirm that the same is true for funding climate technology.

But diverse perspectives make business sense. A 2020 study by Kauffman Fellows and Mac Venture Capital found that teams with racially diverse founders returned 30 percent more capital to investors than companies led by all-white leaders. Additionally, Pitchbook found that teams with at least one female founder of hers had faster overall growth.

Data confirms that what we know to be inherently true in reaching gender equality and equitable racial representation produces economic, social and environmental benefits.

So, instead of focusing on the current multiple reasons for the lack of diversity across the climate tech innovation ecosystem, let’s focus on a few organizations that are currently implementing practical solutions. .

Helping more undervalued founders

Kauffman Fellows suggests that one way to achieve gender equality is to support more women-founded businesses. The same is true when it comes to supporting founders of color.

Some companies focus specifically on funding women and founders of color. Energy Impact Partners Elevate Future Fund recently raised $111.9 million to help undervalued founders in the transition to clean energy. It is one of the largest funds of its kind and is backed by major power companies and corporations such as Excel Energy, Amazon and Microsoft.

The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator just launched its second impact fund to support women entrepreneurs. The first Impact Fund invested in her 17 women or founders of color.

Then there is the Environment Fund, which has a goal of public diversity. Bay Bridge Ventures requires her investment team to be 30 percent from underrepresented communities and 30 percent female.

Beyond just announcing goals, measuring and sharing the results of our diversity efforts is another step forward. This is what both Kapor Capital and Powerhouse Ventures have done. Kapor Capital released an impact report showing positive economic benefits and statistics for women and founders of color in its portfolio. The report proves that their investment theory of investing in undervalued founders not only pays off, but also helps address key gaps in climate and society. Powerhouse Ventures has set a goal of investing 25% of its investments in queer, BIPOC, or female founders. However, they announced they fell two percent short of this target. Recognizing this is an important lesson in identifying process and network gaps that can be improved for future investments.

Increase in female investors and BIPOC investors

Female venture capitalists have been found to invest in twice as many female founding teams as male venture capitalists.

All Raise, an organization committed to increasing the number of women in VC, partners with high-growth companies to bring undervalued talent to board seats. BLCK VC, a non-profit that scouts, supports and connects more black investors, partners with top VC firms to equip black investors with networks, education and tools to make better investments. I created a scout program to VC Include invests specifically in diverse climate funds.

Another way to increase the number of diverse investors is to advertise job openings for venture companies. Advertising open positions and specifically seeking diverse candidates can help get more women and people of color into VCs.

Provide better access to education and resources

Democratized access to resources is critical for founders navigating funding sources, partnerships and networks. Investors such as Elevate Future Fund provide programs through mentorship, community and infrastructure to support an underrepresented ecosystem of entrepreneurs.

Elemental Excelerators’ Equity & Access Program is designed to drive solutions with frontline communities by providing a specific model for implementing equitable climate action. The Elemental and Clean Energy Leadership Institute also partners with EDICT, an internship program specifically focused on placing a diverse pipeline of talent in climate-related organizations. 53 companies have accepted his EDICT interns, and the program is now in its third year.

keep the momentum going

Many undervalued founders don’t have access to investor networks or the funding of friends and family when they first launch their companies. Nor do they have an extensive network of mentors.

So creating these communities can help founders who otherwise don’t have access to connections in the investment space. Platforms such as WOC/CS, GreenTech Noir, and Browning the Green Space are connecting women and communities of color to increase access to guidance and networking in climate technology. They do this through online sessions, in-person events, and strategic partnerships with climate action groups, talent networks, and job sites.

These can lead to more under-recruitment in the early stages of startups. First hires often receive more equity in the company than later hires. If the company goes out of business, early adopters get the biggest rewards and their resources can be used to invest or build more companies.

There is no silver bullet to solve the problem of diversity in climate tech startups and investments. A systematic economic and industry-wide approach is required to ensure that the right solutions are created to meet the needs of the community. Now is the perfect time to leverage the work already underway to create the just future we want.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greenbiz.com/article/these-organizations-are-working-bring-diverse-perspectives-climate-solutions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos