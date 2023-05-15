Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 6a comparison: Differences between the two Pixel phones





The Pixel 7a is the latest mid-range smartphone from software giant Google. The device was unveiled at Google I/O 2023 with a number of changes under the hood. Design-wise, the Pixel 7a (review) probably has the same design as its predecessor, the Pixel 6a. The latter is still on sale in India and at its current asking price, it’s a great option for those on a budget. However, the Pixel 6a doesn’t offer the same level of performance or features as his Pixel 7a.

Here’s a quick Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a comparison to see just how much of a change there is between the two Pixel phones.

Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a: Pricing in India Pixel 7a: Pricing in India for the handset is Rs 43,999 for the only model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Pixel phones are available in ocean, charcoal, and snow color options. Pixel 6a: The device was launched last year at Rs 43,999, but now sells for as low as Rs 28,999 in India. This phone comes in his two color variants of charcoal and chalk. Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a: Specs Pixel 7aPixel 6a chipset and RAMGoogle Tensor G2, 8GB RAMGoogle Tensor, 6GB RAM Display6.1 inch FHD+ 90Hz refresh rate OLED6.3 inch FHD+ 60Hz refresh rate OLED rear camera64MP + 13MP12MP + 12MP Front camera13MP8MP battery and charging4,385mAh, supports 18W wired and 7.5W wireless4,410mAh, supports 18W wired charging Pixel 7a and Pixel 7: Design and dimensions

The two phones are almost identical, apart from the slight increase in weight of the Pixel 7a (193.5 grams) compared to the Pixel 6a (178 grams). That’s certainly because the Pixel 7a is his Pixel 6a successor, and Google believes strongly in the saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” The Pixel 7a also has the same flash dual camera setup on the back, keeping the plastic back and now supporting wireless charging. The dimensions are slightly different at 152 x 72.9 x 9 mm for the Pixel 7a compared to 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm for the Pixel 6a.

Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a: Display

The Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a pixel density of 20:9, and a screen-to-body ratio of 81.8%. The refresh rate of the display is also 90Hz, just like the Pixel 6a. This makes animations and scrolling smoother, especially when using apps such as your phone’s home screen, web browsers, and social media apps. The Pixel 6a also has a 6.1-inch OLED display, but with a refresh rate of 60Hz. However, it has a slightly better screen-to-body ratio of 83.0% with the same Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a: Processor

Pixel 7a is powered by the latest Google Tensor G2 processor. The Tensor G2 is Google’s second-generation custom-designed processor, and comes as Google’s second-generation attempt to put its own chips in devices. It is said to be 18% faster than the original his Tensor processor that powers the Pixel 6a. This means the Pixel 7a can handle more demanding tasks like gaming and video editing more smoothly. The Pixel 7a’s Tensor G2 is mated with the Mali-G710 MP7 GPU compared to the Pixel 6a’s Tensor’s Mali-G78 GPU. This is also expected to offer slightly better gaming performance.

Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a: RAM

Pixel 7a has 8GB of RAM. That’s significantly more RAM than the Pixel 6a’s 6GB. More RAM means your phone can handle more apps and tasks simultaneously without slowing you down. For example, keep multiple apps open in the background so you don’t have to worry about them reloading when you return to them. And while his 8GB of standard RAM for a flagship Android phone in 2023 may not be the best, Google may be doing its own optimizations.

Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a: Storage

The Pixel 7a comes with the same 128GB storage capacity as the Pixel 6a. In neither case is there an upgrade option available.

Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a: Rear camera

Pixel 7a has a dual rear camera system. The main camera has a 64MP sensor and the ultra-wide camera has a 13MP sensor. The Pixel 6a also has a dual rear camera system. However, the main camera is a 12.2MP sensor and the ultra-wide camera is a 12MP sensor. Looking at pure specs alone, the Pixel 7a seems to be the better bet here. Google says the Pixel 7a will be able to take sharper photos and videos and handle better in low light.

Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a: Front camera

The Pixel 7a has a 13MP front-facing camera, while the Pixel 6a also has an 8MP front-facing camera. Both phones have great front-facing cameras that are good for selfies and video calls.

Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a: Battery

Interestingly, the Pixel 7a’s battery is 4,385mAh, which is smaller than the Pixel 6a’s 4,410mAh battery. But with the improved Tensor G2 processor, you can expect better optimizations and longer run times. The Pixel 7a, like the Pixel 6a, will maintain official support for 18W fast wired charging. However, it also adds 7.5W wireless fast charging. Not the best, but still welcome.

Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a: Software

The Pixel 7a runs the standard version of Android 13 out of the box, just as Google intended. The Pixel 6a ran last year’s latest Android 12, but now it can be updated to Android 13. Android 13 has a new design language, improved privacy features, and new productivity features to provide a richer experience compared to last year. Android 12.

Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a: Pricing

The Pixel 7a starts at Rs 43,999 in India with only 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, while HDFC Bank’s offer is priced at under Rs 40,000. The Pixel 6a was launched in India last year at the same price, but is now available online for less than Rs 30,000. The Pixel 7a is significantly more expensive than the Pixel 6a, but offers a number of significant upgrades, including a faster processor, more RAM, a better camera system and wireless charging support.

important point

The Pixel 7a is a big upgrade over the Pixel 6a. It has a faster processor, more RAM, a better camera system, and support for wireless charging. This handset also runs the latest version of Android. The only downside is the high price, with the current price difference of over 10,000 rupees. If you’re looking for the best possible smartphone, the Pixel 7a is for you. But if you’re on a tight budget, the Pixel 6a is still a great option.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.91mobiles.com/hub/google-pixel-7a-pixel-6a-price-specifications-comparison/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos