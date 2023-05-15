Do you have a tech hub in your city? Commerce opens $500 million grant application process





Listen to article 3 minutes This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have any feedback. Summary: The cities are now federally recognized as technology hubs with potential to become globally competitive innovation centers over the next decade, with a total of $500 million through an application process launched Friday by the U.S. Department of Commerce. have the opportunity to access the funds of In the first phase of the Regional Technology and Innovation Hub Program, the ministry will designate at least 20 technology hubs and award approximately $15 million in strategic development grants, with each recipient approximately $400,000 to $500,000. receive. The application deadline is August 15th. The program aims to strengthen national and economic security, strengthen U.S. supply chains, and create high-paying jobs. It will focus on key technology areas such as artificial intelligence, battery and advanced nuclear technology, biotechnology, robotics, cyber security, and disaster prevention and mitigation. Dive Insight:

Most tech jobs are only assigned to select U.S. cities, but that doesn’t represent our full potential, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond said in a Twitter video on Friday. said in She pointed out that with tech hubs, people don’t have to leave their hometowns to find high-paying tech jobs.

According to the USE Economic Development Authority fact sheet, the hub will be a concentration of assets, capital, R&D, labor market and infrastructure strongly related to the hub’s chosen core technology areas.

Only consortia are eligible to apply and must include at least one higher education institution. State, local or tribal governments or agencies. economic development organization. labor or workforce training organizations; Related technology, innovation, or manufacturing industries.

The initiative aims to spread the hubs across the country, with at least three technology hubs designated in each of the six regions of the Department of Economic Development. At least one-third of the hubs should significantly benefit small rural communities, and at least two should benefit underserved communities in metropolitan areas.

Alejandra Castillo, assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, says the Tech Hub Initiative will not just strengthen the tech industry, but will support and influence the people, workers, communities and physical infrastructure that are vital to the tech hub region. said. statement.

The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Development will begin Phase 2 in the fall, with implementation funding for at least five technology hubs. Each winner will receive approximately $50 million to he will receive $75 million, making the average prize he receives $65 million.

The Tech Hubs program was sanctioned by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. According to the factsheet, the Economic Development Authority may invest in more hubs in the future, depending on funding.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smartcitiesdive.com/news/tech-hub-cities-funding-commerce-department/650179/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos