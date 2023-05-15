EU approves $69 billion deal for Microsoft and Activision





Microsoft hit a rocky $69 billion bid to buy video game company Activision Blizzard, but on Monday European Union regulators approved what would be the biggest consumer technology deal in 20 years. And now I see a sliver of hope.

EU officials said they would allow the deal after Xbox console maker Microsoft conceded to allow rival companies continued access to games developed by Activision, including the hit “Call of Duty.” Stated.

Yet the blockbuster acquisition, which has become the touchstone for whether regulators around the world will approve the tech mega-merger, still faces an uphill climb amid concerns over the power of the industry. In recent months, regulators in the United States and the United Kingdom have tried to block the merger of the Xbox maker with the developers of the Call of Duty series, arguing that it would stifle competition. Microsoft is fighting both actions.

The deal has exposed a rift between regulators over how to undermine the power of the world’s biggest tech companies.

Some of the opposition to the acquisition centers on so-called cloud gaming. It’s a relatively new technology that allows people to stream games on their phones, tablets and other devices, potentially eliminating the need for hardware such as consoles. Regulators in the US and UK said Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision would cause the nascent sector of the gaming industry to languish before it blooms. Approved by European Commission, Enforcement Authority of 27-Country Block, after Microsoft agreed to ensure gamers can play Activision titles on cloud gaming services developed by others such as Nvidia gave

After negotiating concessions with Microsoft, European Union officials said they had come to the conclusion that a deal could be reached, especially since the cloud gaming market is still very small.

EU regulators said in a statement that these commitments fully address the competition concerns identified by the Commission.

The European Commission also said the deal would not hurt the console market because Microsoft has no incentive to deny access to Activision titles by rivals such as Sony’s PlayStation without sacrificing profits. He also said no. In the European Union, PlayStation has a much larger market share than Xbox. Officials also noted that Microsoft and Activision have relatively small mobile game market shares, accounting for about half of the total European Union video game market.

The approval is a rare opportunity for European regulators to appear more tolerant of the tech industry than the U.S. does. For years, Europe’s antitrust regulators, led by Margrethe Vestager, have aggressively pursued big tech companies such as Google, fined them billions of dollars or ordered them to change certain business practices. rice field.

Now the US is taking a tougher stance under Federal Trade Commission Chairman Rina Khan, who has put the merger challenge at the heart of her plan to curb the tech giants. In December, the FTC filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, arguing that the deal would harm consumers and separate gamers from rivals. UK regulators followed suit last month by rejecting the deal, fearing it would hurt the cloud gaming market.

The approval in Brussels sets up a complicated legal chessboard for Microsoft and Activision with few hands left. Going forward, the fate of this agreement will largely rest on US and UK legal proceedings.

The companies will have to demonstrate that the deal will not restrict competition, especially if Microsoft guarantees access to Activision titles. While U.S. courts have shown they can be more lenient in overturning the government’s antitrust efforts, in the U.K., a ruling by the country’s main antitrust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, has been overturned. is not so common.

The video game industry and the technology it uses are globalized and interconnected, and by their very nature, the loss of either appeal could prove fatal to the deal.

