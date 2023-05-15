Microsoft’s $69B Acquisition Of Activision Gets Green Light From EU Despite UK Opposition





European Union regulators on Monday approved Microsoft’s massive $69 billion bid for video game developer Activision Blizzard, after UK regulators blocked the deal over fears of a large takeover. brought a glimmer of hope to the biggest tech deal in decades in less than a month. curb competition.

EU regulators have conditionally approved Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. [+] Despite concerns from regulators in the UK and US that it would stifle competition.

The European Commission, which represents a bloc of 27 countries, has announced that it will only allow the deal after Microsoft agrees to allow gamers to play Activision games on other cloud services.

The commission said in a statement that Xbox maker Microsoft has agreed to fully address regulators’ concerns over competition and wants to remain competitive with Nintendo and PlayStation maker Sony. He said it would provide Microsoft with a possible path forward.

The UK’s antitrust watchdog, the UK Competition and Markets Authority, announced last month that it would block the deal over concerns that it would harm competition in the gaming industry (Activision is a major player in the video game franchises Call of Duty and Call of Duty). Developing World of Warcraft).

Microsoft also faces legal hurdles in the U.S. after the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit in December seeking to block the deal over antitrust concerns (Microsoft is fighting a lawsuit. ).

main background

Microsoft announced the deal early last year, making it its largest ever acquisition, but it has sparked concerns from competitors, including Sony, who said it would prevent PlayStation users from playing Activision games. Indicated. In response, Microsoft in December offered Sony a 10-year deal that would make Activisions’ Call of Duty release available on both consoles at the same time, but Microsoft president Brad Smith said Wall’s A street journal that claimed in an op-ed that it was a good thing for gamers.

tangent

But the regulator’s main concern with the deal is the emergence of cloud gaming, which gives gamers the option to play popular video games online without having to buy expensive consoles such as the Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo Switch. attributed to UK regulators argued last month that Microsoft’s acquisition risks undermining innovation by depriving gamers of choice when playing Activision games and changing the future of the burgeoning cloud gaming market. disputes this claim.

References

