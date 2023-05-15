The End of Google’s Dominance? AI Concerns Downgrade Stock to Rare Analyst





In a buzzy memo to customers Monday morning, Loop Capital cut its stock pricing for Google parent Alphabet from “buy” to “hold,” putting last week’s limit on the Google parent’s future in the emerging artificial intelligence space. Cold water was poured on the lack of optimism.

AI may not be Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s friend after all.

The boom in AI chatbots could lead to a “behavior shift” that makes users less reliant on traditional search engines, putting a “ceiling” on Alphabet’s valuation, says Rob, an analyst at Loop Capital. Sanderson and Alan Gould wrote in a note on Monday.

Strategists have set their target for Alphabet at $118, a notch above Monday’s $117 share price and well below the average analyst target of $130, according to FactSet.

This is the first downgrade for Alphabet since at least March 3, according to FactSet.

Alphabet’s shares fell as much as 1% in early Monday trading, bucking a slight gain on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, but shares rallied as investors cheered Wednesday’s presentation outlining the company’s merger. is still up more than 10% over the past week. Incorporate AI into different phases of your business.

Lupus’ skepticism of Alphabet is not out of concern about Microsoft’s often-discussed benefits in the AI ​​space, but rather that generative AI chatbots like the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT will be the key to Google’s primary gateway to the web. It comes from questioning long-standing positions. A shift in competitiveness to dominance among users in terms of connecting users to information.

amazing facts

Even if AI dampened Alphabet’s highs, it would still be one of the largest companies on the planet, with a market capitalization of $1.4 trillion, second only to Apple, Microsoft and Saudi Aramco.

Contra

Sanderson and Gould revealed that Google has unparalleled AI capabilities and will be a big beneficiary of AI adoption in the long term. This reflects the bullish sentiment many analysts expressed after the Google I/O developer conference. Companies including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, UBS and JP Morgan reiterated their buy ratings for Alphabet in a memo late last week.

tangent

Sanderson and Gould released another memo early Monday morning upgrading Methus stock from hold to buy, setting a price target of $320 for the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, the highest share price since January 2022. , suggesting a 37% gain in the stock, which would be the all-time high. Reliance on Instagram Reels and his Metas AI advertising campaign have all been a tailwind for the stock, according to strategists. Meta shares were up 1% in early trading.

