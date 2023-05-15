New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 15 Launch To Be Shocking





iPhone 15 Pro Max renderings based on multiple leaks

Updated 15/05 and below.This post was originally published on May 13th

Legally, Apple’s most controversial iPhone 15 upgrade is likely to be a locked-down USB-C implementation. But for iPhone fans, new leaks have all but confirmed that the biggest shock of the iPhone’s release will be the camera.

Respected leaker Unknownz21 says: Finally received independent confirmation: Periscope lenses are only available for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The rumor has been circulating for months, but few take it seriously, given the frustration iPhone buyers have with seeing the feature sets of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max split for the first time. Could not. Battery life aside, the Pro and Pro Max have always been comparable, and buying decisions are usually based on size preferences.

That’s likely to change with the iPhone 15 lineup. Fans of small phones will either miss out on the best features or buy a smartphone that’s much larger than they’d like.

Newly leaked CAD shows iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max camera bumps, volume buttons and new actions… [+] button

9to5 mac

On the plus side (an unintentional pun), the periscope camera has been increasingly blatantly omitted from the iPhone lineup, and the Pro Max addresses this. Rivals, especially the Galaxy S23 Ultra, have made big strides in combining periscope lenses and digital zoom, with Samsung’s flagship offering up to 100x zoom for increasingly solid results.

To protect Apple, rivals usually limit periscope lenses to their largest phones. why? Perhaps it’s a space issue, and while Apple has always overcome space limitations with the iPhone Pro in terms of thermal performance and battery life, it’s simply because the iPhone 15 Pro can’t physically squeeze the new periscope lens. It may be only As a result, 2023 looks set to be the year iPhone buyers have to make big decisions if they want to have all the best features.

Additionally, sales of the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini show that despite the clamor for small smartphones, they’re not at the scale many expected, making this the biggest selling point for Apple. It may not be a difficult smartphone. Especially for those tempted by the Pro’s super slim bezel, next-gen A17 chip, and USB-C transition.

That said, both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max prices are expected to rise, so if the Pro Max actually breaks feature parity after years and iPhone 15 Pro-esque memes explode. , expected to be met with ridicule from commentators.

Update 15/05: More news about the iPhone 15 camera has leaked. In a new research note obtained by MacRumors, Jeff Pu, a prominent analyst at Haitong International Securities, said the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will feature a new 48-megapixel rear-facing camera. increase. But it’s not all good news.

Pooh said Apple is facing yield issues that could lead to production delays for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. That said, both devices are expected to launch in September alongside the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Interestingly, Pu said the 48-megapixel camera’s lens will use a new three-layer sensor to capture more light, a key factor in improving image quality. increase. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max launched last year with a 48-megapixel primary camera, but considering yield issues, it’s unclear how many components the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus share. .

One of the main benefits of last year’s 48MP camera is the introduction of support for ProRAW photos. Apple accepted his RAW files, which retained more image detail (with much larger file sizes), used less image processing, and offered more flexibility when editing. . Given Apple’s reluctance to inherit other his Pro-branded features such as ProMotion, it remains to be seen if ProRAW will make it to the standard iPhone 15 model.

Forbes details

FORBES DETAILS New iPhone 15 Exclusive Model Confirms Big Apple Design Decision By Gordon Kelly

