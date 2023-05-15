Innovative IT security with Unity, Orca Security and Google Cloud





Every month, over a million creators around the world use Unity’s vast platform to develop games, create stunning visual effects, and design everything from electric cars to skyscrapers. . The company’s comprehensive suite of solutions makes it easy to create, run and monetize 2D and 3D content.

Unity has recognized the importance of security not only to protect critical networks and sensitive information, but also to maintain an always-on, distraction-free experience for our users. Used to create 70% of the world’s top 1,000 mobile games, every millisecond counts on the platform whose infrastructure is optimally resilient to downtime and security threats. must be

That’s why Unity chose Google Cloud and partner Orca Security to protect cloud workloads, data and users across multi-cloud development and runtime environments. See how the Orca and Google Cloud partnership enables Unity to maintain optimal visibility and more reliable, secure, and dynamic performance across your IT landscape.

A better collaborative approach to security

We recognize that security is a team effort, and we work with a robust ecosystem of Google Cloud partners to provide the best possible solution for each of our customers’ unique needs. Orca is a powerful part of an ecosystem built on Google Cloud and leveraging integrations with native security features.

The Google Cloud partnership with Orca enables customers such as Unity to benefit from the way Orca integrates with Google Cloud security solutions such as Chronicle SIEM and Security Command Center and ingests data into the Orcas Unified Data Model and SideScanning to support Google Cloud workloads. brings benefits to

“We want to roll out features that provide security across Unity as quickly as possible,” said Justin Somaini, Chief Security Officer at Unity. We couldn’t have done it effectively and efficiently.” We recognize Orca’s valuable capabilities resulting from the relationship between Orca and Google Cloud. We benefit from their partnership.

Combined with Google Cloud’s secure-by-design infrastructure, Orca enables customers like Unity to closely monitor all assets across multi-cloud environments and protect data, networks and end users from emerging threats. .

Advanced use of APIs for security and performance monitoring

Unity initially chose to work with Orca because it needed an automated out-of-the-box security solution that seamlessly integrated with Google Cloud APIs and provided complete asset visibility. Orca also proved to be the right solution as it scales efficiently across Unity’s digital and physical infrastructure, including multi-cloud environments, applications and endpoints.

Orca leverages updates to Google Cloud APIs to introduce new capabilities that go well beyond identifying security risks and preventing attacks such as denial of service and ransomware. For example, Orca reveals idle, paused, and stopped workloads, as well as orphaned applications and endpoints that need consolidation or retirement.

Unity was also looking for an alternative to resource-intensive virtual security agents. This is because virtual security agents are difficult to deploy and can negatively impact performance.

“The Orcas Unified Data Model and SideScanning technology provide complete security visibility and enforcement across clouds and endpoints, while eliminating the need for resource-intensive agents,” said Vijay Sharma, Security Lead at Unity. We provide range.” This allows you to maintain peak system performance while continuously scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, misconfigurations, weak or leaked passwords.

Improved performance and collaboration between teams

Since Unity started using Orca, our security and DevOps teams have become more integrated and perform better.

Unity leverages Orca to mitigate emerging threats and build secure solutions that are fully compliant with stringent international data protection standards such as PCI-DSS, SOC 2 and NIST. Orcas’ cross-functional capabilities enable security teams to work closely with developers on strategic, high-level projects.

Unity improved IT security and DevOps alignment by giving two teams access to a single, centralized source of truth presented in a common language. Orcas’ real-time data delivery integrates smoothly into Unity’s security workflows, along with DevOps compilers and ticketing systems like Jira.

“Rather than letting the ocean boil, we are collectively analyzing the threat landscape in real time and making informed decisions about how best to protect our products with DevOps,” Sharma said. said.

Developers served by Unity also benefit from this more dynamic and modern approach to security automation. Automated cloud security is now incorporated into continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) processes with Orca, allowing developers to create infrastructure-as-code templates and containers for their images. Now you can quickly scan in minutes instead of hours.

By continuously monitoring cloud provider logs and threat intelligence feeds, Orcas helps Unity proactively identify anomalous events and expedite critical decision-making processes.

Orcas’ single-screen dashboard displays actionable data and alerts, further improving operational efficiency while reducing mean time to resolution, Somaini said.

Over 70% of the world’s top 1,000 mobile games are made with Unity, so countless developers and end users will feel the positive impact of Unity working with Orca and Google Cloud in the years to come I guess.

Visit our partners page to learn more about how our partners are helping your organization get the most out of Google Cloud.

