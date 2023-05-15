Working with buyers isn’t the only way SSPs stand out





It’s a tough time to be an SSP.

The ad tech ecosystem encourages publishers to work with various SSPs to increase bid density, making it difficult for SSPs to offer buyers exclusive access to publisher inventory.

Also, with the exception of the major sell-side platforms, most SSPs are viewed as interchangeable pipes from publisher to buy-side, with little distinction in terms of offerings or unique sources of demand.

Driven by exclusive demand, Magnite and PubMatic are working more closely with the buy side, and both companies launched direct selling solutions this year. But as SSPs and DSPs become increasingly centralized in the programmatic supply chain, other his SSPs, such as Index Exchange, believe doubling down on the sell-side only is the best move. I’m here.

Meanwhile, content curation, unique ad formats, and flexible pricing models have also emerged as offerings that can differentiate SSPs.

AdExchanger spoke with SSPs to understand how they differentiate themselves and asked publishers for their views on how they can differentiate themselves from their competitors.

crowded market

The SSP market has become crowded and commoditized as ad tech rewards publishers who work with many different SSPs.

Most DSPs were built before the introduction of header bidding, so they tend to allocate more money to publishers who send out a lot of bid requests, said Jounce Media founder Chris Kane. This means that the publisher can get financial rewards by having many of his SSPs run auctions of his inventory and resell the impressions.

Having a large number of different SSPs active on a page can slow down site loading, so publishers had an incentive to limit the amount of SSPs integrated into their stack. But as ad server technology has evolved, delays in processing bid requests have become less of an issue, said Samuel Yun, vice president of programmatic at Chegg.

According to Jounce, these and other factors will cause the size of a publisher’s ads.txt file to triple between 2020 and 2022, with the average publisher partnering with around 25 SSPs. It is said that there is.

SPO-led competition and consolidation

Until recently, SSPs weren’t worried about consolidation in the market because the channel wasn’t mature enough, Yun said. Instead, companies believed that if they could get their code active on enough publisher pages and achieve a 5% win rate, they could make a profit.

However, the growing buy-side focus on supply path optimization (SPO), which seeks to reduce unnecessary hops in the supply chain, has put SSPs under closer scrutiny. Because SSPs buy and resell publishers’ ad inventory on the open market, it is often pointed out that their costs and carbon footprint increase.

And DSPs like The Trade Desk and GroupM are bypassing SSPs entirely when pursuing direct integration with publishers.

All these issues are intertwined and the SSP market is moving towards consolidation.

Yahoo closed its SSP earlier this year, claiming it saw no viable path to building a successful sell-side platform and instead chose to focus on the buy-side. EMX declared bankruptcy and was $50 million in debt after months of nonpayment to customers.

But these dynamics aren’t unique to the SSP space, said Kyle Dawesman, CRO for the Americas at PubMatics. Consolidation is an inevitable consequence of channels maturing over time.

Dozeman said closing a Yahoo SSP or EMX would be no different than Dataxu being sold to Roku for dollar exchange or Amobee being sold. These are the same headline, but with a different acronym behind it, He’s DSP instead of He’s SSP.

End-to-end solution

Increased integration between both SSPs and DSPs is causing the supply chain to converge in the middle. Players who have traditionally served only buyers or sellers are launching end-to-end solutions to remain competitive.

As DSPs build more direct connections with publishers, SSPs are also crossing over, with Magnites ClearLine and PubMatics Activate offering direct buy platforms for CTV and video.

Rather than emerge with a handful of strong buy-side and sell-side players, the future of ad tech looks more like Google’s end-to-end walled garden model.

However, not all SSPs buy into the idea of ​​eliminating DSPs and working closely with buyers. Index Exchange President and CEO Andrew Cassell has sent an open letter to DSPs promising never to broker them out of the supply chain or build an end-to-end platform.

In that sense, Index is trying to differentiate itself by reaffirming its commitment to the traditional SSP business model.

we don’t think [working with the buy side] Casale told AdExchanger that it is necessary to demonstrate the company’s value, drive the market more efficiently, and consolidate this market into its final state.

In fact, Casale said the trend toward consolidation in the middle of the market could lead to a return to the good old days of ad networks, where attempts to serve both sides only ended up to their own advantage. said.many [ad networks] He said there was a sizeable conflict of interest that was primarily to his advantage.

However, the index strategy also has its critics.

All ad tech companies must be two-sided platforms, Juunz Kane said. The letter that Index sent out is like shooting yourself in the leg. Clearly that is not the direction the industry is going to change, and it has severely limited our options for taking the necessary actions over the next few years.

OpenX doesn’t offer a direct-buying solution like Magnite or PubMatic, but Mike Chowla, senior vice president of products at OpenX, said that if SSPs want to improve their service to publishers, they’ll want to I agree that we need to get serious about

Without working with the buy side in some way, he said, he would not be able to understand what technical tools need to be built to enable him to buy inventory more effectively. .

Technological innovation and unique demand

For SSPs to build direct partnerships with brands and agencies is an obvious way to give publishers more direct access to exclusive sources of demand. But it’s not the only way.

Developing a unique ad format is also an effective way for publishers to create unique demand from advertisers looking to buy that format, said senior vice president of programmatic revenue and strategy at Unwind Media. said Emry Downinghall, He pointed to TripleLifts’ expertise in native ad placement and his Kargos’ unique mobile ad format as differentiating services.

Downinghall believes that sell-side content curation, which applies targeting data within SSPs to package ad inventory across publishers into private marketplaces (PMPs) specifically tailored to advertiser needs, provides more value for buyers. Publisher inventories could become more attractive and demand could rise, he said.

SSPs can also increase market share by focusing on locations with the highest demand, such as CTV. For example, Cadent decided to acquire EMX’s SSP technology to improve his CTV capabilities and sell-side curation skills for the end-to-end platform.

Audigent CEO Drew Stein said this kind of innovation is far more valuable for SSPs than pursuing SPO deals, such as direct partnerships with buyers.

In the absence of technology to differentiate inventory, the differentiator will be price, Stein said. And when there’s an ecosystem of competitors all pushing his SPO deals, there’s going to be overall downward pressure on pricing.

Stein added that when SSPs push only SPO and get caught in price competition, they end up commoditizing themselves. Companies that balance product innovation and price are currently winning in the market.

But rethinking its own pricing model is another way for SSPs to stand out, Downinghall said. In the future, he said, more SSPs may consider software-as-a-service (SaaS) models, or even 0% interest rates for public market demand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adexchanger.com/online-advertising/working-with-buyers-isnt-the-only-way-for-ssps-to-stand-out-from-competitors/

