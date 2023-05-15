Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7: What’s the difference?





google pixel 7a

$449 $499 $50 savings

Google’s latest mid-ranger offers a few improvements over last year’s model, making it a great option for those on a budget. The Pixel 7a comes with the flagship Tensor G2 chip, a flagship tier camera, his improved 90Hz display, more RAM, better durability and wireless charging support.

Brand Google

SoC Tensor G2

Display 6.1 inch FHD+ gOLED @90Hz

RAM 8GB

Storage 128GB

Battery 4,385mAh

Port USB Type-C

Operating system Android 13

Front camera 13MP

Rear camera 64MP primary, 13MP ultra-wide

color charcoal, coral, snow, sea

Weight 6.8oz (193g)

Charging 18W wired, 7.5W wireless

IP rating IP67

Pros Low price and almost same performance as Pixel 7 Small and easy to hold Very affordable Cons Wireless charging is very slow Screen brightness is lacking in Google Pixel 7

$499 $599 $100 savings

The Google Pixel 7 is an improvement over the already excellent Pixel 6, making it a very sleek phone with a great camera.

Brand Google

SoC Google Tensor G2

Display 6.3 inch, AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 1400nits

RAM 8GB

Storage 128GB, 256GB

Battery 4,355mAh

Port USB Type-C (USB 3.2)

Operating systemAndroid

Front camera 10.8MP, f/2.2

Rear Camera Primary: 50MP, f/1.9, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS, Ultra Wide: 12MP, f/2.2

Color Obsidian, Snow, Lemongrass

Weight 6.9oz (197g)

Wired charging: 20W; Wireless: 20W; Reverse wireless: 4.5W

IP rating IP68

Pros Main camera sensor on par with flagship phones Premium build Cons Still slow wireless charging Not sure it’s worth $100 more than the Pixel 7 XDA Video of the Day Scroll to continue content

Google’s A-series of mid-range smartphones have always had similarities to previous Pixel phones, especially the base model. But this year, the lines between the just-announced Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 are more blurred than ever. In fact, the average consumer may not be able to distinguish between these two phones unless he puts them side by side. But with a $100 difference between the two, which phone should you buy? What does an extra Benjamin get you? Check it out!

Google Pixel 7a and Google Pixel 7: Pricing and Availability

The Google Pixel 7a is available for pre-order now. Only one configuration and price. $499 for 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Google seems to be hopeful of consumers using cloud storage, as after years of use he could be a bit harsh on 128GB. The Pixel 7, on the other hand, is widely available now, with 128GB or 256GB storage options (both with 8GB of RAM), priced at $599 and $699 respectively.

The Pixel 7a comes in four color options: charcoal (black), snow (white), sea (blue), and coral (orange), the latter of which is exclusive to the Google Store. Pixel 7 comes in three color options: Snow (white), Lemongrass (light green), and Obsidian (black).

Google Pixel 7aGoogle Pixel 7 Branded GoogleGoogleSoCTensor G2Google Tensor G2 Display6.1 inch FHD+ gOLED @90Hz6.3 inch, AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 1400nitsRAM8GB8GBS Storage128GB128GB, 256GB Battery4,385mAh4,355mAh PortUSB Type-CUSB Type-C (USB 3.2) Operating System Android 13Android Front Camera 13MP10.8MP, f/2.2 Rear Camera 64MP Primary, 13MP Ultra Wide Primary: 50MP, f/1.9, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS; Ultra Wide: 12MP, f/2.2 Color Charcoal, Coral, Snow, Sea Obsidian, Snow, Lemongrass Weight 6.8oz (193g) 6.9oz (197g) Charging 18W Wired, 7.5W Wireless Wired: 20W; Wireless: 20W; Reverse Wireless: 4.5WIP Rating IP67IP68 Google Pixel 7a and Pixel 7: What’s the difference? is it?

Pixel 7 (left) and Pixel 7a (right) side by side

This list is much shorter than similar ones, so we’ll start by listing the key differences between the two phones.

The Pixel 7a has a slightly smaller 6.1-inch screen compared to the Pixel 7’s 6.3-inch display. The Pixel 7a has a plastic back instead of the Pixel 7’s glass back, with the latter’s camera bar sticking out more from the back. The Pixel 7a’s main camera is a 64MP shooter with a smaller image sensor (1/1.7″) than the Pixel 7’s 50MP, 1/1.3″ sensor. The Pixel 7a’s ultra-wide camera has a wider field of view (120 degrees) than the Pixel 7’s narrower crop (114 degrees).

That’s about it for the notable difference. Yes, there are slight differences in battery size, weight and IP rating (Pixel 7a can be submerged for up to 30 minutes, Pixel 7 can stay submerged for more than 30 minutes, but exact time is not specified). The megapixel counts of the cameras are different, but they are close enough to not be noticeable.

Pixel 7 camera bar sticks out more than 7a

Everything else is the same, from the software experience to the processor to wired charging speeds. Both phones are relatively small phones (at least by the standards of modern flagships), which makes them easy to hold. The Pixel 7a’s plastic back doesn’t look like plastic, and it has a nice coating that gives it grip and shine. The Pixel 7’s camera bar is more prominent and sticks out more, but the overall in-hand feel is very similar. However, you’ll likely use a case for your phone, so how it feels in your hand when the device is bare is less important. Make sure to find his high-quality Pixel 7a case that is not only comfortable to hold, but also protects against drops.

See Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 side by side

The same is true for displays. They look pretty much the same quality to me, except for the size difference. Same slightly thicker bezels, 90Hz refresh rate (good enough but doesn’t look buttery smooth like the expensive flagships) and max brightness a little below par but in direct sunlight noticeable only in Always protect your screen with a suitable screen protector.

Camera: Slight difference in bokeh, that’s all

The biggest difference between mobile phones is the camera. The Google Pixel 7’s main camera hardware is a Samsung GN1 sensor with a 1/1.3-inch image sensor, which is significantly larger than the 1/1.7-inch sensor used on the 7a. Google doesn’t say what sensor the 7a uses, but given the specs, it’s probably an Omnivision OV64C.

A larger image sensor can capture more light and image information, resulting in better detail and dynamic range. Also, the shallower depth of field gives the photo a more natural bokeh effect and is widely associated with professional-looking photography.

However, as always with Pixel phones, the camera hardware is only half the story. Google’s mobile imaging philosophy focuses more on software prowess than any other brand, and its computational photography is so good that it closes the gap with great hardware. increase. This is often the case, as the quality of photos taken by the Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 are very similar, despite the obvious hardware differences.

The photos above were taken with the main cameras of the Pixel 7 and 7a and are very close in terms of dynamic range, image sharpness and color science. The only noticeable difference is that the Pixel 7’s camera produces slightly stronger natural bokeh due to its larger image sensor.

The ultra-wide camera, on the other hand, is completely different. The Pixel 7’s 12MP shooting camera has a relatively narrow field of view of 114 degrees, while the Pixel 7a’s 13MP unit has a wider field of view of 120 degrees. The difference is immediately noticeable.

In terms of detail and sharpness, neither phone’s ultrawide can boast much. Both produce relatively soft photos in low light. But considering both phones he’s close to four-figure dollars, these ultra-wide cameras are dead-on-the-top. Of course, the Pixel 7a’s wider ultrawide wins points by default.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7a’s slightly more pixel-dense selfie camera helps produce slightly sharper images. The difference is small, but if you zoom in to 100% and look at the pixels in any selfie sample, the 7a selfie is slightly sharper.

The same goes for video performance and zoomed photos. Both phones have his OIS on the main camera and neither has a zoom lens, so the zoom is all digital. Simply put, the Pixel 7 shoots a very, very similar camera experience, except you get a bit more natural bokeh when shooting subjects/objects from mid-range.

Software and performance: same here

Voice input behavior on Pixel 7a

As you might expect, the Pixel 7 and 7a run exactly the same software. So you can expect a quirky and customizable UI with super useful smart features like Now Playing, Direct My Call, and the context-aware At a Glance widget. Both phones come with a 5-year software update warranty.

Overall performance is also similar. These phones run on the same chip and have different battery sizes, but they are negligibly close. Battery life on both phones is good enough to last most users all day. The Pixel 7 has faster wireless charging, but that’s about it.

Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: Which should you buy?

Considering how close the two phones are, we have to recommend the Pixel 7a, which is officially $100 cheaper. Sure, the Pixel 7 is a bit more premium, with a slightly better bokeh camera and faster wireless charging speeds, but I don’t think it’s worth the $100 extra for those three features.

However, the Pixel 7 goes on sale from time to time. Even with a sale that narrows the price gap to just $50, the Pixel 7 is probably still worth considering. But for the most part, I think he’s better with the 7a, especially if you can get it at a bargain price.

google pixel 7a

best value pixel

$449 $499 $50 savings

Google’s latest mid-ranger offers a few improvements over last year’s model, making it an excellent choice for those on a budget. The Pixel 7a comes with the flagship Tensor G2 chip, a flagship tier camera, his improved 90Hz display, more RAM, better durability and wireless charging support.

However, if you really don’t mind saving $100, or just want a slightly larger screen, the Pixel 7 is probably worth it. There could be a sale soon to lower the asking price of $599, which should close the price gap. between the two.

google pixel 7

Still a great choice

$499 $599 $100 savings

The Google Pixel 7 is an improvement over the already excellent Pixel 6, making it a very sleek phone with a great camera.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/google-pixel-7a-vs-7/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos