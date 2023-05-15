From diversity to accessibility, can technology change the way we think about beauty for the better?





CNN—

When Bold Glamor launched on TikTok earlier this year, it took social media by storm. The viral beautification filter uses machine learning technology to edit users’ facial features in photos and videos to sculpt cheekbones, smooth skin, and brighten eyes. All with unnerving realism.

While some people on social media were impressed with the technology, many also expressed concern that the filters could promote unrealistic beauty standards.

Concerns are growing about how technology is impacting the way we think about beauty, but some believe it could change our attitudes towards beauty for the better. .

CNN asked experts to identify innovations that are having a positive effect.

Digital filters and augmented reality (AR) have become an essential part of how people express themselves online. City University of London reported in 2021 that 90% of young women surveyed in the UK would use filters when posting selfies. More than half of these said they use filters more than half the time. A study by the Dove Self-Esteem Project found that 80% of girls surveyed in the United States had a skewed view of them online by the age of 13.

But for those who grew up with social media, it’s not all bad, according to Hannah Moser, a beauty analyst at consumer trend forecasting firm WGSN. She points to positive movements on platforms like TikTok, from #AcnePositivity to #BodyHairPositivity, encouraging people to embrace their skin.

Gen Z has played a big role in de-biasing these beauty stories because they confidently say no to the ordinary and challenge previously taboo topics, she said. Stated.

Florencia Solari, creative AR technologist and filter creator, agrees. Social media has given us access to a diverse pool of what beauty looks like, she said.

Instagram filters help you experiment and experiment with different looks. You don’t particularly need to show your face to the whole world all the time, and this doesn’t always mean low self-confidence, which can be a vehicle for experimentation.

Solari added that thanks to AR, there’s room to experiment with different personas, gender expressions, different faces, different makeup, and hair colors.

Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of Revive Inc, a beauty technology provider that offers personalized digital beauty experiences, said brands can use AR to allow customers to virtually try on cosmetics without beautification or other filters. said.

This real try-on feature may not look as shiny or beautiful as the artificially beautified virtual try-ons, but ultimately it will give consumers a better real-life experience of the brand, he said.

Olivia Houghton, beauty and wellness director at strategic visionary agency Future Laboratory, said consumers are demanding more empathetic, intimate and personalized access to technology.

She gave the example of Trendio, a new beauty commerce app that offers a personalized and curated shopping experience. This will provide live and pre-recorded video content to help users make informed decisions about products before purchasing, she said. Users can experience her TikTok-like scrolling experience, flicking through product videos to see what intrigues them in full.

Trendio develops artificial intelligence (AI) models to automatically edit videos and display user-specific content.

AI-powered personalization technology can also provide a more holistic experience, says Simi Lindgren, founder and CEO of Yuty, a platform that uses AI to enable hyper-personalization and make shopping for beauty products easier. says Mr.

She said finding the right beauty products can be difficult, especially for consumers in an underrepresented demographic. From mismatched shades to lack of product availability, Lindgren explained that undervalued beauty consumers face difficulties in finding compatible products. AI-enabled personalization can restore social equity in the beauty industry.

This year, beauty industry giants developed technology for people with disabilities.

The Este Lauder Companies has released a voice-enabled Makeup Assistant (VMA) app for the visually impaired. The app uses smart mirror technology to identify makeup on the user’s face and uses voice guidance to explain where adjustments are needed.

In January, at the tech show CES 2023, LOral unveiled a handheld makeup applicator called HAPTA designed to help people with limited mobility or tremors.

Guive Balooch, LOral’s president of technology and open innovation, said one day technological advances will make the loss of mobility due to conditions like spinal cord injury, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis not necessarily a problem. He said he hopes it will get done. Barriers to using beauty products.

These technologies are meant to help people achieve the beauty they desire. It’s all about personalization and beauty for everyone, he said.

Our idea of ​​beauty is reflected in the characters in our video games and the avatars that people use to represent themselves in virtual environments. Beauty analyst Moser said the brand aims to make avatars more inclusive in video games.

In 2022, beauty brand Dove partnered with Women in Games, Epic Games and female-led game studio Toya to create healthier and more diverse representations of women and girls in gaming.

The partnership has not only challenged the expression of beauty online, but also includes educational courses for game creators, an art collection dedicated to increasing inclusivity, and Super U Story, the first self-esteem education platform on Roblox. (Mr. Mauser) said.

In the future, Solari predicts that the way we express ourselves in digital space will be very different from how we are in the real world. She discusses the concept of avatars as digital twins that help us express our personas online.

As our digital twin takes over, our identities and the personas we embody will continue to flow and mutate, taking on lives of their own while perhaps retaining the essence of who we are. she said it would.

Top Image: LOrals HAPTA is a handheld makeup applicator for people with limited mobility or tremors.

