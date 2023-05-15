EU approves Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision





Weeks after Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority blocked Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion takeover of video game giant Activision Blizzard, the European Commission (EC) has granted approval under EU merger rules.

However, this approval, obtained following an EC inquiry, is conditional on Microsoft’s full compliance with certain commitments to address the competition concerns raised.

A preliminary study conducted by the EC revealed that the Microsoft acquisition could hurt competition in two key areas. Distributing console and PC video games, including multi-game subscription services and cloud game streaming services, and supplying PC operating systems. . It determined that Microsoft was incapable of harming rival consoles and multi-game subscription services. However, it concludes that Microsoft’s position in game distribution through cloud game streaming services will likely lead to less competition. Additionally, the acquisition strengthens Microsoft’s position in the PC operating system market.

Here are the EC findings:

Microsoft has no incentive to withhold distribution of Activision games from Sony, the world’s leading distributor of console games, including within the European Economic Area (EEA). Given the popularity of Sony’s PlayStation console, Microsoft would be willing to continue distributing his Activision games through this widely accepted platform. Even if Microsoft pulled his Activision games from the PlayStation, it wouldn’t do much harm to competition in the console market.

Activision won’t make their games available on multiple game subscription services, even without an acquisition, as that would be cannibalizing individual game sales. Therefore, this transaction does not change the situation for third-party providers of such services.

However, the acquisition could certainly hurt competition in the distribution of PC and console games through cloud game streaming services that have the potential to revolutionize the gaming experience. EC finds that Activision’s popular games could drive the growth of cloud game streaming. If Microsoft dedicates Activision games to its cloud game-streaming service, Game Pass Ultimate, and withholds them from competing streaming providers, it will hurt competition in distributing games via cloud streaming. Additionally, Microsoft may strengthen the Windows operating system’s position in the market by preventing or degrading the quality of streaming his Activision games on PCs using other operating systems. there is.

To address these competitive concerns, Microsoft offered a 10-year license agreement. Commitments include:

Grants consumers in the EEA a free license to stream all current and future Activision Blizzard PC and console games through their cloud game streaming service of choice, as long as they own a license for each game. increase.

Extending corresponding free licenses to EEA-based cloud game streaming service providers, enabling gamers to stream Activision Blizzard PC and console games.

These licenses allow gamers who purchase Activision games on the PC or console store, or who subscribe to multi-game subscription services featuring Activision games, to play any game on any device using any operating system. We guarantee that you can stream those games through our cloud game streaming service.

“Video games attract billions of users worldwide. In such a fast-growing and dynamic industry, protecting competition and innovation is extremely important. Thanks to streaming, it represents an important step in this direction, bringing Activision’s popular games to more devices and consumers than ever before.The effort Microsoft brings will make any cloud game streaming service For the first time, such games can be streamed, enhancing opportunities for competition and growth,” said Margrethe Vestager, EC’s Executive Vice President for Competition Policy.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick said in a statement: As a result, they approved a merger with Microsoft, but required draconian remedies to ensure solid competition in the fast-growing industry. ”

“We have deep European roots. Our company was founded in France. One of our most successful franchises, Candy Crush, was born in Sweden. Also, our senior executives come from across her EU including Austria, Germany and Sweden. We intend to meaningfully expand his investments and workforce across the EU and are excited about the benefits our transaction will bring to players in Europe and around the world. The majority of gamers in the world play on mobile phones. Europe has played a pivotal role in the development of games, especially mobile games, and we expect European game developers to continue to drive growth and innovation. Our talented teams in Sweden, Spain, Germany, Romania, Poland and many other European countries have the necessary skills, ambition and government support to compete effectively on a global scale. Given governments’ firm but pragmatic approach to gaming, we expect these teams to grow and thrive,” Kotik said.

Commenting on the decision, Brad Smith, vice chairman and president of Microsoft, said: “The European Commission has asked Microsoft to automatically license Activision Blizzard’s popular game to competing cloud gaming services.” Stated. This will apply globally, enabling millions of consumers around the world to play these games on their device of choice. ”

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced that it will appeal the UK’s decision. The agreement is subject to approval by authorities in the United States, China, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia. Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Chile, Serbia, Japan and South Africa have endorsed the agreement.

