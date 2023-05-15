New Refreshing Lime Color Samsung Galaxy S23 Launches With Mega Offer – Samsung Newsroom India





A refreshing new lime color variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be available in India from May 16th. The addition of the new lime color gives consumers more color choices when looking to buy Samsung’s most premium smartphone. The Galaxy S23 is currently available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender colors.

The Galaxy S23 comes with a spectacular rear camera with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS and 3X optical zoom. The Galaxy S23 features a 12MP front-facing camera with Super HDR technology to capture truly cinematic nightography videos with revolutionary AI.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform for Galaxy ensures premium experiences including groundbreaking AI, future-proof mobile gaming, and the world’s fastest mobile graphics. Galaxy S23 is certified for reduced environmental impact. Galaxy S23’s premium experience will last for years with 4 generations of OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates.

The Galaxy S23 comes with Samsung’s end-to-end Samsung Knox protection, with more government and industry certifications than any other mobile device, platform or solution on the market. Samsung Galaxy Security & Privacy His dashboard gives users a complete view of who has access to their data and how that data is being used. With a quick glance, you can easily see if your personal data has been compromised and receive simple prompts to change settings for a safer experience. Users can also decide exactly which applications and programs have access to their data and how that data can be used.

Pricing, availability and special offers

The lime-colored Galaxy S23 is available in two storage options of 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB, priced at Rs 74,999 and Rs 79,999 respectively. Samsung has designed great and affordable options and offers for consumers looking to buy new color variants of the Galaxy S23, which will be available at all major online and offline retailers starting May 16. It will be available for purchase in the store.

Affordable upgraders can own a device for just INR 3125 per month with free EMI for 24 months via HDFC CD or Bajaj Finserv. Affordable prices along with upgrade benefits are available for flagship owners. Consumers can get an upgrade bonus of INR 8,000 on Bajaj Finserv EMI or HDFC CD Paper Finance for 24 months.

Consumers also have the option to get an upgrade bonus of INR 8,000 with bank cashback of INR 5,000 on purchase, making the Galaxy S23 8/128GB and 8/256GB net effective prices of INR 61,999 and INR 66,999, respectively. will be Indian rupees. Consumers can also include 9 months of free EMI on HDFC with this offer.

