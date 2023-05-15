TCL Google TV promises better picture quality and smoother gaming, starting at $500





My pick for the best overall TV at the moment is the TCL 6-series Roku TV, but the China-based behemoth’s latest lineup for 2023 could be well worth the money. The new model was first announced at CES 2023 and will hit stores and online retailers starting today. TCL touts his QLED technology with brighter LEDs and mini-LED backlights for smoother gaming, stronger images, and the Google TV Smart system.

I haven’t tested the new TCL in CNET’s TV lab yet, but from what I’ve seen in a quick demo at the company’s New York showcase, the image quality will continue to compete with Sony and Samsung around the world. must. much cheaper price. For example, the new TCL QM8 Mini LED TV costs $1,700 for its 65-inch size, while Samsung’s similarly equipped QN90C costs $2,500. Of course, both are significantly more expensive than the 6-series Roku I mentioned earlier, but this is his 2022 model, and the 2023 TV’s price is set to drop later this year.

Bye-bye, Roku.hey google

We’ll talk about image quality in a minute, but the biggest change is that TCL’s best TV (Q-class TV) no longer uses my favorite Roku smart TV system. Google TV is used instead. Google TV, while robust on its own, is more complex, buggy, and slow in my experience. Of course, those who want a Roku on a Q can always plug in a streaming device and do away with the built-in system.

We asked Scott Ramirez, VP of Product Marketing and Development, why TCL chose Google over Roku. “Google’s chassis gives you more control over how you change features and what you put in, while Roku’s chassis gives you a little less control,” he said. “We wanted to bring a lot of new technology out there, so it was easier to run all these high-end features and new things on a Google chassis.”

Note that TCL will continue to sell older Roku-based TVs such as the 6 Series and will also offer entry-level 2023 TVs to choose from Roku or Google, namely the S Series.

The TCL Q6 series is the cheapest gaming accelerator available.

James Martin/CNET Bigger Size, Smoother Game

TCL has doubled down on its ‘XL’ strategy, launching a 98-inch TV for $10,000, which, unlike other TVs, is expected to ship later this year. On the other hand, his three sizes in the Q Class series all have sizes of 85, 75 and 65 inches, and in the two series he also has a size of 55 inches.

The most interesting feature for 2023 is TCL’s new game accelerator. It’s designed to give gamers a high effective frame rate, making the action seem smoother. Double the panel’s refresh rate by cutting the vertical resolution in half. translation? According to TCL, TCL’s top two new series, the QM8 and Q7, have a refresh rate of 120Hz, but with this feature enabled, the VRR effectively drops to 240Hz. The buck Q6 is 60Hz native and can display games at 120Hz.

All those numbers basically mean that TCL promises smoother gameplay. I haven’t seen this feature in action, but if it works as advertised, it’s pretty awesome, especially when cheaper models perform on par with 120Hz native TVs for gaming It can become a thing. I’m also curious as to how visible the loss in vertical resolution will be.

The TCL Q7 features a true 120Hz refresh rate and a mini LED backlight.

James Martin/CNET

According to TCL, the high-end QM8 is 2,800 nits brighter than the current 6 Series, making it one of the brightest TVs available, if true. Equipped with a mini LED backlight, this TV has up to 2,800 dimming zones on the largest model.

The Q7 will be the cheapest new model with full array local dimming, with up to 200 zones. This is my favorite image enhancement feature on non-OLED TVs, with up to 200 zones (more zones generally makes the image look punchier and higher contrast). ). However, it’s likely to be dimmer than the QM8 and current 6-series due to the lack of mini-LEDs. The cheapest model with QLED color and game acceleration is the Q6, but without local dimming.

TCL also announced new versions of its cheaper non-QLED TVs called S4, S3 and S2 models that use a combination of Google and Roku smart systems. The current 4 Series is one of our favorite budget TVs, thanks in part to Roku, so it’s a win for consumers that TCL continues to support its smart TV system in its budget TVs. is.

Watch this: TCL Unveils New Q, S Series TVs at CES

08:31

The company also said it was wrong to initially say it would launch TVs using QD-OLED technology. “The TCL CES 2023 press release erroneously included a sentence confirming plans to launch the brand’s first QD-OLED TV this year,” the company told CNET in a statement. “We will be able to announce more about TCL’s exciting new lineup in the coming months.” This makes Samsung and Sony the only companies to announce QD-OLED TVs in 2023.

As I mentioned, I haven’t had a chance to review the new TCL TVs, but I hope to do so soon. I especially want to compare it with the new model of Hisense. Hisense is my favorite model (U8H) at the runner-up of his TCL 6 series for 2022, and this year he offers mini LED backlighting on more models than TCL. stay tuned.

TCL 2023 Q-Class Google TV Model Series Technology Refresh Rate Size Price 98QM850G QM8Mini-LED120Hz98$10,00085QM850G QM8Mini-LED120Hz85$2,80075QM850G QM8Mini-LED120Hz75$2,30065QM850G QM8Mini-LED120Hz65$ 1, 70085Q750G Q7 local dimming 120Hz85$2,20075Q750G Q7 local dimming Light 120Hz75$1,40065Q750G Q7 Local Dimming 120Hz65$1,00055Q750G Q7 Local Dimming 120Hz55 $75085Q650G Q6QLED60Hz85$1,60075Q650G Q6QLED60Hz75$90065Q650G Q6QLED60Hz65$7005 5Q650G Q6QLED60Hz55$500

Update May 15, 2023: Added pricing and availability, additional details and quotes from TCL.

