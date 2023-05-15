Estonia Drone Sandbox ANRA U-Space





ANRA Technologies Contracted to Develop U-space Sandbox in Estonia

DRONELIFE Staff Writer Ian M. Crosby

Leveraging funding from the Estonian Business Innovation Agency, the Estonian Transport Authority has launched a project to establish a drone sandbox to be built in Tartu. This sandbox provides an opportunity for large-scale development and deployment of unmanned aerial technology, paves the way for innovative aviation concepts and safety standards, and enables safe testing of automated aviation systems.

“It is important for the Estonian Transport Authority to ensure that all parties have access to a modern and versatile infrastructure to test and validate the solutions required for the development of various innovative technologies.” Director General of Aviation at Estonian Transport Authority Lar Salme said.

ANRA Contributes U-Space, CIS Technology to Estonian Drone Sandbox

The contract for this project was signed by the Estonian Business Innovation Agency to ANRA Technologies and was signed on April 21, 2023.

“This is a collaborative project aimed at procuring innovative solutions that need further development as there were no off-the-shelf solutions on the market. It is not only an opportunity to contribute to development, but also the next step in advancing activities to support innovation procurement, said Terje Kaelep, an innovation expert at the Estonian Business Innovation Agency Innovation Agency. Instead of awarding money, it has decided to undertake the procurement itself, and the results of the procurement will be handed over to the Estonian Transport Authority.”

“ANRA is thrilled to be selected for this opportunity to advance the Estonian drone ecosystem by deploying our U-Space and Common Information Services solutions,” said Amit Ganju, Founder and CEO of ANRA. said Mr. “This sandbox is just the beginning of other activities that will unlock the vast potential of the region and Greater Europe by giving U-space parties a place to conduct validation and verification activities.”

The long-term goal of this project is to establish an innovation environment for unmanned aerial vehicles that covers all major stakeholders, including airspace users, industrial companies and research institutes. ANRA Technologies’ research results are expected to be completed by the end of September, and will serve as the basis for Tartu’s sandbox development. A sandbox serves as a sustainable development environment for current and future UAS-related technologies. With the participation of Tartu Science Park, Estonian Aviation Academy and Lennuliiklusteeninduse AS, the project will be funded from his European Regional Development Fund 2014-2020.

Ian attended Dominican University in California and graduated with a BA in English in 2019.

Miriam McNabb, editor-in-chief of DRONELIFE and CEO of professional drone services marketplace JobForDrones, is a keen observer of the emerging drone industry and drone regulatory environment.

