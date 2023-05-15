As AI-generated fakes surge, Google plans to fight back





Enlarge / Such AI-generated photorealistic images can distort our sense of history. Google wants to fix that.

The middle of a journey

At Google I/O 2023 on Wednesday, Google announced three new features designed to help people find AI-generated fake images in search results, Bloomberg reports. This feature identifies known sources of images, adds metadata to Google-generated AI images, and labels other his AI-generated images in search results.

Thanks to AI image synthesis models like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, it’s easy to create photorealistic fakes in bulk. This can affect not only misinformation and political propaganda, but also our conception of the historical record as an artifact of mass fake media. go into circulation.

To combat some of these trends, Google says the search giant will introduce new features to its image search products “in the coming months.”

According to the 2022 Pointer Survey, 62% of people believe they encounter misinformation on a daily or weekly basis. That’s why Google continues to build easy-to-use tools and features on top of Google Search that help you find misinformation online, quickly assess content, and better understand the context of what you’re seeing. increase. But we also know that evaluating the visual content we see is just as important.

The first feature, “About this image,” allows users to click the three dots on an image in Google Image search results, search for images and screenshots in Google Lens, or swipe up on an image in the Google app. You will be able to check the details of the history of This includes when the image (or similar image) was first indexed by Google, where the image may have first appeared, and where else the image was seen online (i.e. news, social, fact-checking sites, etc.).

Google announced later this year that users will be able to access the tool by right-clicking or long-pressing an image in Chrome on desktop and mobile.

This additional context about the image can help determine the credibility of the image or indicate whether further scrutiny is required. For example, the About This Image feature allows users to discover that an image depicting a hoaxed moon landing was reported by the press as being generated by AI. You can also put it in historical context. In other words, was this image in the search record before the motivation for forgery arose?

Enlarge / Example of using About This Image to get context about an image through Google Search.

Google

The second feature addresses the increasing use of AI tools in image creation. As Google begins rolling out its image synthesis tools, it plans to label all images generated by its AI tools by storing them in each file with special “markup” or metadata that clearly indicates their AI origins. is.

And third, Google says it also encourages other platforms and services to add similar labels to AI-generated images. Midjourney and Shutterstock have signed on to this initiative. Each embeds metadata in AI-generated images that Google Image Search reads and displays to users within search results.

Enlarge / An example of what AI-generated image markup looks like, according to Google.

Google

These efforts may not be perfect as the metadata can be removed or changed later, but they are a worthy and high-profile attempt to tackle the problem of online deepfakes. .

Over time, as more images are AI-generated or AI-augmented, the lines between “real” and “fake” begin to blur, influenced by changing cultural norms. you may notice. At that point, our decisions about what information to trust as an accurate reflection of reality (regardless of how the information was You can rely on our trust. Therefore, even as technology evolves rapidly, source reliability remains paramount. In the meantime, technical solutions like Google’s can help assess its credibility.

