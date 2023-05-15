Balancing innovation and legal risk in AI product development





“AI is no longer usable,” an indignant internal colleague said.

I think everyone can relate.

Still, managing AI risk remains critical, especially for product development teams that develop new AI-powered products or integrate AI into existing products. As general counsel or in-house counsel, you play a key role in educating, mentoring and supporting the product development team. Here’s how:

Educate your team on potential AI risks

If there’s one thing product development team members tend to lack, it’s a keen awareness of the potential risks associated with AI. They can be technical risks such as bias and error rates, or legal and ethical risks such as privacy violations and discrimination.

Product teams have no idea what they don’t know. Educate on potential AI issues in your use case. Explain how these risks may affect your company legally, financially, and reputationally. You need this information to make more informed decisions when designing and implementing AI-powered products.

Develop risk mitigation policies

Education is essential, but it is not enough. Product teams also need guidance on how to mitigate risk. You may need to develop or contribute to the development of:

Data privacy and security policies, practices and procedures. Strategies for ensuring the transparency and explainability of AI algorithms. The “red team” conducts exercises to simulate risks and develop mitigation plans. A document to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident. Other measures to maintain compliance with regulations and ethical standards as AI evolves.

Build relationship-building skills by working with multiple departments, such as IT and compliance, to effectively implement policies and iterate as needed.

Provide legal support and advice

While product teams are busy coming up with innovative ways to use AI, they aren’t focused on AI’s evolving legal landscape. To do this, we need to stay up to date with relevant laws such as GDPR and CCPA, and work with outside counsel when necessary. Your voice is essential in deciding when and how to engage outside counsel and explaining issues to outside counsel.

Your advice and support gives product development teams the confidence to create imaginative and potentially groundbreaking new products. They don’t have to feel held back by doubts that you can quickly assuage. At the same time, you can rest assured that we comply with all applicable laws and regulations.

Foster an ethical AI culture

Nearly 87% of GCs consider themselves to be the company’s conscience, and that sentiment is in a position to foster an ethical AI culture across the company. Encourage team members to prioritize fairness, transparency, and accountability when designing AI-powered products. Help developers understand the potential social and ethical implications of their work and encourage them to think creatively about solutions.

With the right guidance and support, companies can tackle AI risk management and develop innovative new products that benefit their customers and bottom line.

What is the position of AI in product development? Do you have an AI strategy in place? Do you believe your team is committed to ethical AI? Share your thoughts!

Olga V. Mack is Vice President of LexisNexis and CEO of Parley Pro, a next-generation contract management company pioneering online negotiation technology. Olga has embraced legal innovation and has dedicated her career to improving and shaping the future of law. She believes that embracing technology will make the legal profession even stronger, more resilient and more inclusive than before. Olga is also an award-winning general counsel, operations expert, startup advisor, public speaker, adjunct professor, and entrepreneur. She founded the Women Serve on Boards movement, which advocates for women on boards of Fortune 500 companies. She has authored Get on Board: Earning Your Ticket to a Corporate Board Seat, Fundamentals of Smart Contract Security, and Blockchain Value: Transforming Business Models, Society, and Community. She is working on her next book (ABA 2023), her Visual IQ for Lawyers. You can follow Olga on Twitter @olgavmack.

