Amazon is developing a Lord of the Rings MMO





Amazon Releases Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) Game Based on the Work of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Intellectual Property Owners Embracer Group and JRR Tolkien reached an agreement to The upcoming game is an open-world MMO adventure set in Middle-earth, featuring stories from the literary trilogy The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

The game is in early stages of production at Amazon Games Orange County studio, the same studio as MMO New World. Amazon Games will publish the game globally for his PC and consoles. Amazon said it will announce the release date and other details at a later date.

Amazon Studios is making The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power for Prime Video, but Amazon says the show has nothing to do with the new MMO game in development with Amazon Games. It states that

Through our original IP and long-loved IP like The Lord of the Rings, we are committed to providing our players with quality games,” said Amazon Games Vice President Christoph Hartmann in a press release. Bringing players new interpretations of The Lord of the Ringsshire has been a long-standing aspiration of our team, and we thank Middle-earth Enterprises for entrusting us with this iconic world. I am honored and grateful. We are also pleased to expand our relationship with Embracer Group following last year’s Tomb Raider deal. They have proven to be excellent collaborators.

It’s worth noting that the upcoming game will be Amazon’s second take on the Lord of the Rings MMO. The company’s first attempt was announced in his 2019, but was canceled in 2021. The game was co-developed by Amazon, Athlon Games and Leyou. The project was shelved due to disagreements between Amazon and Tencent, which acquired Leyou in 2020.

As Amazon pushes further into video games and rethinks its strategy, news of its next game has broken in. The company laid off about 100 employees across its video game division earlier this year. The layoffs included employees at the Game Growth group, Amazon’s San Diego game studio, and Prime Gaming.

Amazon Games’ lineup includes the in-house developed MMO “New World”, the action role-playing game “Lost Ark”, and a new multi-platform “Tomb Raider” title is in development. Launched in 2013, Amazon Games has yet to produce a big hit despite several projects being published. The company is now on the cusp of finding success with a large fantasy franchise title that will get a lot of attention.

