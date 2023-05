How to avoid the commoditization of AI: 3 tactics for successful pilot programs

Contributor by Chaitanya Vaidya

Chaitanya Vaidya is the co-founder of Deeprisk.ai, a Fintech AI patent holder and has been in the field of innovation for over 10 years.

With the rise of open source AI models, the commoditization of this breakthrough technology is imminent. It’s easy to fall into the trap of targeting a newly released model at a desired tech tier and hoping it will prevail.

Creating a moat when so many models are easily accessible presents a dilemma for early-stage AI startups, but leveraging deep customer relationships within the domain is a simple and effective tactic. .

A real moat combines an AI model trained on your own data with a deep understanding of how experts approach their day-to-day tasks to solve subtle workflow problems.

In a highly regulated industry with real-world consequences, data storage must pass high standards of compliance checks. Customers usually prefer established companies to start-ups. This promotes an industry of fragmented datasets where no single player has access to all data. We now have a multimodal reality where players of all sizes hold datasets behind highly compliant walled servers.

This creates an opportunity for startups with existing relationships to approach potential customers who typically outsource their technology and initiate test pilots of software to solve specific customer problems. These relationships may come through co-founders, investors, advisors, or previous professional networks.

A real moat combines an AI model trained on your own data with a deep understanding of how experts approach their day-to-day tasks to solve subtle workflow problems.

Presenting false credentials to customers is an effective way to build trust. Positive metrics include university team members known for their AI expertise, a strong demo where prototypes allow prospective customers to visualize results, and a clear business case analysis of how the solution can help. increase. They save or make money.

One common mistake founders make at this stage is to assume that building a model of customer data is sufficient for product market fit and differentiation. In practice, finding the PMF is much more complicated. To the problem he just throws AI in and it raises issues with accuracy and customer acceptance.

Clearing the high hurdles of augmenting experienced professionals in a highly regulated industry with intricate knowledge of day-to-day changes usually proves to be a daunting task. Even well-trained AI models based on data can lack the accuracy of subject matter knowledge, nuances and, more importantly, connection to reality.

A risk detection system trained on 10 years of data is ignorant of industry expert conversations and recent news that could render widgets previously considered “dangerous” completely harmless. There is a possibility. Another example might be a coding her assistant suggesting code completions for previous versions of her framework on the front-end that otherwise benefited from a series of high-frequency breakthrough feature releases.

In situations like this, it’s better for startups to rely on a launch and iteration pattern, even if it’s a pilot.

There are three key tactics in managing pilots.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/05/15/how-to-avoid-ai-commoditization-3-tactics-for-running-successful-pilot-programs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos