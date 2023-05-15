Tely unveils free dual-screen TV with ads





A 55-inch 4K HDR TV with a built-in soundbar all free? That’s the idea behind Telly. The Telly is a dual-screen smart TV that the manufacturer plans to give away for free as long as you don’t mind the ads.

We first heard rumors about Terry earlier this month, when the manufacturer Terry was still in stealth mode. Telly is now rolling out free TV, which (according to Deadline) the company hopes to ship this summer.

In a spec sheet provided to The Verge, Telly said the company’s new TV will feature a 55-inch main screen with 4K HDR resolution and a short secondary “smart” screen that runs along the entire width of the main display. It states that

Sandwiched between the two screens is a “strong” 5-driver soundbar, according to the specs, along with an HD video camera, motion sensor, microphone array, voice assistant “Hey Telly” and more. It’s loaded with features.

A “non-intrusive” ad tucked into the corner of Telly’s second “smart” screen.

terry

The Verge reports that the Telly comes bundled with three HDMI inputs and an Android TV dongle that enables streaming of Netflix, Max, Disney+ and more.

Naturally, you will be able to connect other dongles and streaming boxes such as Apple TV, Roku streaming sticks, Amazon Fire TV players, etc.

Tely’s website features dual screens, including a news and sports ticker, Zoom-powered video conferencing, and a “game room” with nearly 40 different video games, “from arcade classics to immersive multiplayer.” We promise various “new experiences” through design. experiences”), streaming music, and “motion tracking” fitness programs.

Telly and all its features are free, but you must answer a ‘About You and Your Family’ question before you can be streamed on set, and a ‘non-intrusive’ ad like this will appear on a secondary screen: It shows. Listed on Terry’s website.

That said, the company has promised to keep user data private, and Telly CEO (and Pluto TV co-founder) Ilya Pozin told Deadline, “For consumers, Everything is very transparent,” he said.

Even so, even if TV itself were free, would viewers be comfortable watching a second screen that was constantly blaring with text, ads, and other distracting content?

This is the big question and I hope to answer it once I see the test unit.

