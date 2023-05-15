What is the difference between the Garmin Edge 1040, 840 and 540 cycle computers?





The latest updates to the Garmin cycling computer range are the Garmin Edge 540 and Edge 840.

The new bike computer joins the Garmin Edge 1040, offering Garmin’s latest features and the option of solar power harvesting to extend battery life.

But how else do these three Garmin computers compare? In this article, we’ll explain everything from the differences in solar charging to why you should choose solar charging.

screen size, touchscreen, buttons

The Edge 1040 (left) is Garmin’s largest cycle computer.Stan Portus / Our Media

The Garmin Edge 1040 is the brand’s top-of-the-line bike computer. It has a huge 3.5-inch touchscreen and matching handlebar profile. Most functions are controlled via a responsive touchscreen, but there are two buttons on the bottom of the case and one on/off button on the side.

The new Edge 540 and 840 are much more compact, both with 2.6-inch screens. The Edge 840 has a touchscreen and an array of seven buttons, and most functions can be performed either way, while the Edge 540 is controlled by just his seven buttons.

A solar-powered computer screen is optional on all three units, with a thin solar coating covering the data area and brown zones at the top and bottom that collect solar energy more efficiently.

body size and weight

The Garmin Edge 1040 Solar next to the charging Garmin Edge 1040 Solar adds a negligible 4g ​​weight.Stan Portus / Our Media

The smaller Edge 540 and 840 both measure 85.1×57.819.6mm. Weights are slightly different. The Edge 540 is 80.4g and the Edge 850 is 84.9g. Adding solar charging increases the weight by about 4g each.

The Edge 1040 is 32.5mm longer, slightly wider and deeper, with a case size of 117.659.3x20mm. It weighs 126g and adds another 7g with solar charging.

battery life

Garmin uses PowerGlass for the screen and enables solar charging.Jack Luke / Our Media

Nominal battery life without solar charging is 26 hours for the Edge 540 and 840 and 35 hours for the Edge 1040. With solar charging, you can get up to 32 hours for the smaller unit and up to 45 hours for the Edge 1040, but see the solar charging caveat later in this article.

Using the power saving mode is said to extend the battery life of the solar units to 60 and 100 hours respectively.

memory

The memory size ranges from 16GB to 64GB.Stan Portus / Our Media

The memory size is different among the three computers. The Edge 540 Solar is 16GB, the Edge 840 Solar is 32GB, and the Edge 1040 Solar is 64GB. They all store the same amount of ride data, but use a larger amount of memory, allowing a larger map area to be stored.

Garmin Edge 1040, 840 and 540 overview comparison

Here’s an overview of the Edge 40 series computers’ physical dimensions, Garmin’s claimed battery life, other features, and pricing.

Solar charging is more efficient on the Edge 1040

The Garmin Edge 1040 Solar’s larger screen catches more light.Stan Portus / Our Media

A major feature update with the launch of the Garmins 40 series computers is the inclusion of solar charging. For all three, this is an option rather than a built-in feature. By opting out and choosing a non-solar version from the Garmin range, you can save up to $100 depending on the model.

Solar charging can help extend battery life even further, at least if you’re driving in the sun.

Garmin tells you how much your battery life has improved while you’re riding. On a gray winter day in England, I found this to be his minimum of minutes per hour. But during the summer, the Edge 1040 Solar told me that on a regular basis he added about 15 minutes of charging per hour, even if the shade was mixed.

Due to its larger screen, the Edge 1040 is more efficient with solar charging than the Edge 540 and Edge 840. Garmin estimates 42 minutes of maximum solar power per hour for the Edge 1040, compared to 25 minutes for the smaller unit.

With a solar collector, the screen will be darker with solar power than with a non-solar unit, so you may need to increase the brightness of the screen, which rather detracts from the benefits of solar charging.

Whether you need solar charging also depends on the type of riding. All three Edge units deliver 24+ hours of battery life, even in non-solar formats. The Edge 1040 Solar extends this to up to 45 hours, and 100 hours with power saving mode on.

However, this is a double-edged sword. It’s easy to get complacent about charging. On one ride, the Edge 1040 Solar gave up mid-ride because I didn’t check the battery level before heading out.

Garmin Edge 1040 Solar latest sale Memory size is different but data capacity is the same

With the Garmin Edge 1040, you can store a larger map area on your device, but keep the same amount of ride data.Stan Portus / Our Media

The amount of onboard memory varies between the Edge 540, 840 and 1040, with the 540 having a 16GB memory chip, the 840 having 32GB and the 1040 having 64GB. Garmin says that despite having different memory sizes, all three computers can store the same amount of data: 200 places/waypoints, 100 courses, and up to 200 hours of ride history. .

However, the Edge 840 and 1040 have more memory, so more map data can be kept on the device. So if you frequently travel to different areas to ride, more memory might make map storage easier to manage. However, the map loads across countries or regions, so this is unlikely to matter unless you travel to another continent.

All three Garmin computers get GPS fixes from the same range of satellites and support the latest multi-band GNSS. This allows for more precise position fixes in difficult terrain, such as in the shade of trees or between tall buildings. They all have the same set of other sensors such as barometric altimeters, gyroscopes and accelerometers.

Same connectivity options

All Edge 40 series screen layouts are the same.Jack Luke / Our Media

Many other features are also shared, such as Bluetooth, ANT+, and WiFi connectivity, allowing you to connect to any external sensor, including bike radars and power meters. Using Bluetooth, you can also link all three to your smartphone to send data and receive alerts while you’re on the road. WiFi enables fast data downloads, uploads, and firmware updates.

New on the Edge 540 and 840 and now available on the Edge 1030, ClimbPro works on the fly as well as on pre-planned routes. This gives you a profile of your ascent and allows you to track your ascent even if it doesn’t follow a defined course.

Latest Garmin Edge 840 Solar deals

These Garmin cycle computers use Garmin Cycle Map and popular routing.Stan Portus / Our Media

This feature was introduced on the Hammerhead Karoo 2 about a year ago and is now available on the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt and Wahoo Elemnt Roam bike computers.

Edge has some useful features common to all three. They all use the Garmin Cycle Map and set popular routes so you’re less likely to notice you’re on a two-lane road when there’s a good lane going in the same direction.

All three are integrated with Trailforks for off-road routing and support Garmins Grit and Flow metrics. There’s also Climb Explorer to help you find nearby trails.

Same link to Garmin Connect

All three devices use the Garmin Connect phone and web app’s extensive analytics capabilities.Alex Evans / Immediate Media

Device functionality is nearly identical across all three units, and they all link to the Garmin Connect cycling app.

Garmin Connect is still the most comprehensive free analytics app available and includes Garmin’s own version of many of the features offered by paid fitness apps.

Garmin positions the feature as a coaching aid, providing training plans based on your goals and recommended workouts. These are available on Garmin Connect and can be downloaded to any of the three devices below.

All three track your stamina as you run and assess how much is left in your tank. You can even dictate when to eat and drink to replenish your energy.

It also totals your training load and tells you what to focus on and when to rest to reach your previously entered goals.

So why choose another Edge?

The 540 Solar uses buttons to control the screen. The 840 has the same button layout and also has a touchscreen. The 1040 Solar only has a touchscreen and three buttons.Stan Portus / Our Media

First, do you want a touchscreen? Then Edge 540 is ruled out. Then there’s the question of whether you want the Edge 1040’s larger screen.

This gives you a wider field of view, which is useful when following routes or scrolling maps. For example, it’s easier to find that the road you’re walking on leads to a cliff.

It also makes it easier to press the correct button while riding, especially if you’re wearing chunky winter gloves. Operations such as pinching and zooming are also easier on larger screens.

Edge 1040 takes up a lot of bar space.Stan Portus / Our Media

If you want to see a lot of data while driving, the Edge 1030’s larger screen makes it easy to see up to 10 data fields that can be viewed on all three units.

On the other hand, the Edge 1030 weighs about 50% more than smaller units. For this reason, many professional road riders stick to their Garmin smaller devices. It’s also a chunky part of the kit and takes up a lot of bar space. May not fit some out-front mounts.

If you regularly test the limits of your cycling computer’s battery life, the Edge 1040 Solar might be the unit for you. It has significantly longer battery life than the Edge 540 and Edge 840, and collects solar charge more efficiently. But with all three cycle computers offering such a wide range of features, size, touchscreen and price are the only things that help you choose.

Latest Garmin Edge 540 Solar deals

