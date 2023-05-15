After years of advocacy, Schumer announced…





First proposed by Mr. Schumer in the Infinite Frontiers Act, the Regional Technology Hub Program, consisting of funds created through CHIPS and the Science Bill, will utilize Fed $$$ to spur innovation across the country and boost the growth of major industries. Leading research, manufacturing and entrepreneurship

$500 million represents the first step of $10 billion to help areas like upstate New York build the technology of the future and bring manufacturing back to America. Schumer created the Tech Hub Program with cities like Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and other upstate communities in mind, and can now begin the process of capitalizing on this massive Fed investment.

Schumer: Fed Tech Hub Landing Will Transform Upstate New York

After years of support, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced today that the first phase of the CHIPS and Science Act-created Regional Innovation Hub (Tech Hub) program is launching, creating opportunities for upstate New York. announced it was open. The community wins him a $500 million grant.

The $500 million will support the bill’s focus on turning research and development (R&D) into new businesses, bringing manufacturing back to America, and stimulating mid-sized cities and large regions with investments in new technologies. Part of a $10 billion authorization. Helping build the workforce of the future. Schumer said upstate communities like Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse will now compete for planning grants and how communities can use the larger Tech Hub grants to drive economic development and create good things. It will have the opportunity to be designated as a tech hub for full development, he said. – Create paid jobs and expand America’s innovation and manufacturing industries.

I created the CHIPS & Science Bill Tech Hubs competition with Upstate New York in mind. From a world-class workforce, to a surge in new investment in industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, to a concentration of renowned institutions of higher education and research, Upstate New York has brought manufacturing back to America and is a definitive industry leader. It has all the right ingredients to keep you going. “It’s the technology of the future,” said Senator Schumer. The first step in leveraging the announced $500 million federal investment is the formal launch of a massive federal fund that can radically transform upstate New York.

Schumer added, “The Tech Hub program will build America’s future in the places that helped build our nation, breathe new life into America’s legacy as a manufacturing and innovation powerhouse, and help sustain thousands of communities. It aims to create high-paying jobs,” he added. generation to come. I strongly believe that Upstate New York has everything it takes to make that dream a reality and keep America competitive while leading us to the next frontier of technology.

Schumer explained that the Tech Hubs program will roll out in two phases. The first phase of the award, which Northern communities can now apply for, will provide strategic development grant awards to designate and accelerate the development of promising tech hubs across the country. Applicants may choose to apply for the Designation and/or Strategy Development Awards. Phase 2 will provide significant strategic adoption awards to help Tech Hub reach its full potential, but only regions designated in Phase 1 are eligible to apply for these adoption awards. .

Phase 1: Designation of Tech Hubs and Strategic Development Grants EDA plans to designate at least 20 tech hubs across the country and has committed approximately $15 million in strategic development grants to accelerate the development of future tech hubs. It will be awarded separately. The Tech Hubs designation will be widely recognized as an indicator of areas with potential for rapid economic growth. The application deadline is August 15, 2023. Designated Tech Hubs are invited to apply for the Phase 2 Implementation Award. Phase 2: Implementation Grants EDA plans to use the remaining available funds to provide at least five implementation grants to designated tech hubs. Depending on future funding levels, EDA aims to invest in more hubs to expand its technology and location program portfolio, and will continue to invest in successful hubs for further impact opportunities. Additional investment may be made. EDA plans to issue a Phase 2 funding opportunity notice in Fall 2023.

According to the EDA, Phase 1 applicants will be judged primarily on their alignment with the region’s existing assets, potential and overall strategy with the opportunity to become a world leader in the technology sector. Phase 1 submissions are now open for a 3-month submission period.

Designated announcements and Phase 2 application windows will begin in Fall 2023. To qualify for the Tech Hubs program, each applicant must have a partnership that includes one or more of her companies, state development agencies, worker training programs, universities, and states. and local government leaders.

According to the Department of Commerce, if successful, the proposal will demonstrate and focus the region’s key technological strengths and capabilities in tech hub investment potential, and focus on leading the region’s leading innovative industries to become global leaders in their key technology areas. It is said that he will be able to become a leader. Ten years. Regions will not be tied to specific borders and will focus on identifying areas within a country with globally competitive assets, resources, capabilities and potential in key technologies and industries. Applicants select focus technology industries that fall under the list of 10 key focus areas identified in CHIPS and the Scientific Law Guide. The full text of the Funding Opportunity Notice detailing the application can be found here.

Mr. Schumer originally proposed a regional technology hub program in the Infinite Frontiers Act to support regional economic development in innovation, and the technology hub would include workforce development activities, business and entrepreneurship development activities, technology maturity activities, and technology development. claimed to carry out infrastructure activities related to . Schumer turned the idea into a reality last year with CHIPS and the Science Bill, which includes a $10 billion grant to tech hubs. Schumer secured this initial injection of $500 million to begin implementing the Regional Tech Innovation Hub program in last year’s year-end spending bill.

Schumer is gearing up for this opportunity in upstate New York and is constantly working to strengthen its technology and manufacturing divisions. With Mr. Schumers’ direct endorsement, Buffalo has already received significant federal investment in its growing tech industry through the Build Back Better Challenge, with 2,500 in a competitive process pitting hundreds of cities in western New York and the U.S. Region from each other. secured $10,000 and was elected to the federal government. technology hub. Schumer has long said that upstate New York has all the right ingredients to secure a federal technology and innovation hub, citing the region’s workforce, universities, manufacturing bases and other assets as examples. rice field. In addition, Schumer will provide $63.7 million to the New Energy New York project to make Binghamton University, Southern Tier and Finger Lakes national hubs for battery research and manufacturing, and make upstate New York into the state’s innovation economy. further positioned it as a subject of federal investment.

This comes on top of billions of dollars of investment proposed by the semiconductor industry thanks to the Schumers Chips & Science Bill. In New York state alone, Micron announced a historic $100 billion investment to build a state-of-the-art memory factory in downtown New York. GLOBALFOUNDRIES plans to build a second factory in the Tokyo metropolitan area and will become a major supplier to the automotive and defense industries. ONSEMI recently acquired a factory in the Hudson Valley that will be home to the only 12-inch power discrete and image sensor fab in the United States. Wolfspeed also recently opened the world’s first, largest and only 200 mm silicon carbide manufacturing facility in the Hudson Valley. Mohawk Valley. Additionally, Corning, which makes glass essential to the microchip industry at its Canton and Fairport, New York, plants, and the recent $319 million investment to build a U.S. dry pump manufacturing facility in western New Jersey. Suppliers such as Edwards Vacuum, which announced the York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) supplies the microchip industry.

Schumer is a leading proponent of bringing technology manufacturing back to America, especially upstate New York. Back in 2019, Schumer suggested making large-scale technology investments in cutting-edge technologies such as semiconductors to compete with China. Schumer then spent the next three years working to enact this vision into law, which he eventually embodied in CHIPS and Science Law. This is a generational investment in innovation and manufacturing, including new federal grants of more than $76 billion for the manufacturing and research and development of microchips.in the United States

