OpenAI Is Developing A Text-to-Model Platform That Can Generate 3D Images In Just Seconds





While art by DALL-E and writing by ChatGPT have already been put on hiatus, OpenAI is committed to making its mark in the 3D modeling space.

In a recent OpenAI paper, researchers Heewoo Jun and Alex Nichol outlined the development of Shap-E, a text-to-3D model that greatly simplifies the means of generating 3D assets. It has the potential to overturn the status quo in various industries such as architecture, interior design, and games.

Still in its early stages of research and development, Shap-E will allow users to enter text prompts to create 3D models (printable models). Examples of images posted by researchers included traffic cones, chairs that look like trees, and airplanes that look like bananas.

Creating 3D models today requires considerable expertise in industry-specific software programs such as 3ds Max, Autodesk Maya, and Blender.

Introducing Shap-E, a conditionally generative model for 3D assets. Written by Jun and Nichol in the paper Shap-E: Generating Conditional 3D Implicit Functions. When trained on a large dataset of 3D and text data pairs, the resulting model can generate complex and diverse 3D assets in seconds.

Shape-E is OpenAI’s second effort into 3D modeling, after Point-E. Point-E’s release, which coincided with ChatGPT in late 2022, dominated media and consumer attention. Another reason Point-E’s launch was somewhat lackluster was the haphazard results it produced. Shap-E’s rendering has yet to reach the quality of industry competitors, but its speed is impressive as it takes 13 seconds to generate an image from a text prompt in open source software.

Shap-Es rendering is faster, has softer edges, sharper shadows, is less pixelated than its predecessor, and does not rely on reference images. The researchers said they reached similar or better sample quality despite modeling in higher dimensions.

Currently, OpenAI continues to develop Shap-E, and the researchers note that rough results can be smoothed using other 3D generation programs, but further fine-tuning includes OpenAI stated that they may need to handle larger labeled 3D datasets. For now, 3D model enthusiasts can access the files and instructions on his Shap-Es GitHub open source page.

