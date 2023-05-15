Elon Musk loses SEC bid to retract ‘gun point’ over tweets





NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) – A federal appeals court on Monday seeks to change or terminate a 2018 securities fraud settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that seeks partial approval from Tesla Inc’s (TSLA.O) attorneys. Denied Elon Musk’s allegations. his tweet in advance.

The Manhattan Second Circuit Court of Appeals has dismissed Musk’s allegations that the SEC abused Musk’s consent decree to conduct a malicious harassment investigation that violates First Amendment freedom of speech under the U.S. Constitution. dismissed.

Musk’s ruling settled an SEC lawsuit in which he was accused of defrauding investors by tweeting that he “secured funds” to take the electric car company private on Aug. 7, 2018.

We had to pre-screen tweets that could contain sensitive information about Tesla. Musk and Tesla also each paid $20 million in civil penalties, and Musk stepped down as chairman.

In an appeal, Musk’s lawyers said the preapproval requirement was a “government-imposed gunpoint” and amounted to unlawful prior restrictions on Mr. Musk’s speech.

But a three-judge appeals panel said the SEC only opened two subsequent investigations into Mr. Musk’s tweets, which “may violate the statute’s provisions.” ‘ said.

The Commission noted that, as Mr. Musk argued, the SEC’s “limited and adequate investigation into this matter does not make it ‘substantially more difficult’ for Mr. Musk to comply with the consent decree.” said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his security personnel leave their Washington DC office on January 27, 2023.Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

Musk also said he chose to allow his tweets to be reviewed, but said he did not have the right to revisit the issue “because I changed my mind.”

“We call for further review and will continue to focus attention on the important issue of government speech regulation,” Musk’s attorney Alex Spiro said in an email.

The SEC declined to comment.

Monday’s ruling upheld an April 2022 ruling by U.S. District Judge Louis Lehman in Manhattan.

Lehman said Musk’s allegations were “a lamentation” for requirements Tesla no longer wanted to comply with, now that it was “nearly unbeatable in his valuation.”

Musk bought Twitter in October for $44 billion and runs SpaceX, a rocket and spacecraft maker. According to Forbes magazine, he is the second richest person in the world.

In February, a San Francisco jury ruled that Mr. Musk was not responsible for investor losses over his “funds reserved” tweet.

The case is SEC v. Musk, US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, No. 22-1291.

Reported by Jonathan Stempel, New York

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

